Nuclear Inspection Service Market to Reach $3.97 Billion by 2029 with 7.6% CAGR

Nuclear Inspection Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Nuclear Inspection Service Market Size And Growth?

The size of the nuclear inspection service market has significantly expanded in the past few years. It is predicted to escalate from $2.74 billion in 2024 to $2.96 billion in 2025, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The historic period growth is due to the global increased dependency on nuclear energy, tighter safety regulations following nuclear incidents, emerging worries about the older reactor facilities, a shortage of trained inspectors, and an increased urge for non-destructive testing methods.

The market size for nuclear inspection services is set to witness robust expansion in the forthcoming years, anticipated to reach a figure of $3.97 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The predicted growth during this period is tied to factors such as the proliferation of nuclear power in evolving economies, increased emphasis on extending the life of nuclear plants, a rising demand for automated and remote inspection mechanisms, boosted safety norms from global entities, and a surge in need for cost-efficient inspection solutions. Noteworthy trends during this forecast span include progress in robotic and self-inspecting systems, breakthroughs in sensor technology aimed at identifying defects, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in data evaluation, escalating research in equipment resistant to radiation, and the implementation of drone-facilitated visual inspection tools.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Nuclear Inspection Service Market?

The growth of the nuclear inspection service market is anticipated to be driven by escalating concerns regarding radiation safety. These worries relate to potential risks and issues, including radiation leaks, equipment malfunction, human error, old infrastructure, and natural disasters, that could jeopardize the smooth operation of nuclear facilities. The spike in nuclear safety issues is largely attributed to aging infrastructure as older facilities are more susceptible to equipment breakdown and material wear and tear. Nuclear inspection services boost safety measures in nuclear plants by pinpointing structural defects, corrosion, and material degradation before they evolve into major failures. They also assure the accurate evaluation of performance of components critical to safety through advanced testing techniques. For example, the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (ENSI), a regulatory authority based in Switzerland, reported in March 2025, that there were 36 safety-related incidents in nuclear installations in 2024, a noticeable increase from 24 in 2023. Consequently, the escalation of radiation safety concerns in nuclear facilities is fueling the expansion of the nuclear inspection service market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Nuclear Inspection Service Market?

Major players in the nuclear inspection service market include:

• TÜV Rheinland AG

• Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (Munich Re)

• General Electric Company

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

• Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

• SGS Société Générale de Surveillance S.A.

• Bureau Veritas S.A.

• Framatome SAS

• Intertek Group plc

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Nuclear Inspection Service Market?

The nuclear inspection service market is seeing major players opting for strategic alliances in their bid to provide cutting-edge technology and know-how for a stronger solution delivery in the nuclear industry. This strategic co-operation brings an increased level of safety, as human involvement in high-radiation zones is reduced. It also cuts down on delays by enabling quicker data collation and refines inspection precision through the employment of synchronised robotics and sensors. A case in point is the partnership in December 2024 between ANYbotics AG, a Swiss firm specialising in robotics and autonomous inspection solutions, and Createc, a radiation sensing and robotics company based in the UK. This collaboration is poised to revolutionise nuclear facility checks by blending autonomous robots with sophisticated radiation detection. It directly addresses crucial factors such as safety, accuracy, and efficiency in both everyday activities and the decommissioning process, while ensuring inspectors can collect exhaustive data without being exposed to possibly harmful environments.

How Is The Nuclear Inspection Service Market Segmented?

The nuclear inspection service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), Visual Inspection, Radiographic Testing, Ultrasonic Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing, Leak Testing.

2) By Technology Used: Robotic Inspection Systems, Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Manual Inspection Techniques, Advanced Sensor Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

3) By Compliance And Standards: International Atomic Energy Agency Standards, American Society For Testing And Materials, Nuclear Regulatory Commission Regulations, International Organization For Standardization Standards, Environmental Protection Agency Guidelines

4) By Application: Nuclear Power Plants, Research Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Fabrication Facilities, Other Applications.

5) By End-User Industry: Government Regulatory Bodies, Nuclear Energy Producers, Manufacturers of Nuclear Equipment, Research Laboratories, Healthcare Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Destructive Testing (NDT): Eddy Current Testing, Acoustic Emission Testing, Thermographic Inspection, Guided Wave Testing, Infrared Testing, Electromagnetic Testing.

2) By Visual Inspection: Remote Visual Inspection (RVI), Direct Visual Inspection, Video Borescopy, Robotic Visual Inspection.

3) By Radiographic Testing: X-ray Radiography, Gamma Ray Radiography, Digital Radiography, Computed Radiography, Real-time Radiography.

4) By Ultrasonic Testing: Pulse-Echo Testing, Through Transmission Testing, Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT), Time of Flight Diffraction (TOFD), Immersion Ultrasonic Testing.

5) By Magnetic Particle Testing: Dry Powder Method, Wet Fluorescent Method, Continuous Magnetization, Residual Magnetization.

6) By Leak Testing: Bubble Testing, Pressure Decay Method, Helium Mass Spectrometry, Ultrasonic Leak Detection, Vacuum Box Testing.

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Nuclear Inspection Service Market?

In the 2025 Nuclear Inspection Service Global Market Report, North America leads as the biggest market in the year 2024. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

