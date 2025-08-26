The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Organic Acids Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

It will grow to $16.73 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Organic Acids Market?

Over the past few years, the market size of organic acids has witnessed substantial growth. It is predicted to escalate from $12.15 billion in 2024 to $12.98 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The significant growth during the historic period can be credited to the surge in demand for bio-based fertilizers and pesticides, escalating usage of organic acids in animal feed to improve gut health, shift towards organic farming and eco-friendly crop protection measures, regulations that encourage sustainable agriculture, and the usage of lactic and acetic acids as growth enhancers in livestock.

The market size of organic acids is predicted to witness significant expansion in the coming years, soaring to $16.73 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The projected growth during the forecast period could be due to the rising demand for food-grade preservatives such as citric and lactic acid, the surge in consumption of processed and packaged foods, the preference for natural, clean-label ingredients, their usage for flavour enhancement and pH control, and the rise in functional food trends leading to increased usage of amino acids and derivatives. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in microbial fermentation technologies, heightened r&d for the production from renewable feedstocks, major producers' fermentation capacity expansion, progress in downstream processing technology, and escalated investments in biorefineries.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Organic Acids Market?

The rising demand for processed food is projected to fuel the expansion of the organic acids market. When a food item is modified from its initial state via processes such as cooking, freezing, or preserving, it is considered processed food. With prevailing hectic lifestyles, there is an escalating demand for these easy-to-consume, time-saving meal options. Organic acids play a critical role in processed food by enhancing shelf life, hindering microbial growth, and preserving flavor stability, thus ensuring food safety and quality. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, which supervises food quality, safety, and nutrition labelling, the overall value of US processed food exports reached $38.84 billion in 2024, marking a 2.9% increase. Additionally, the value of processed food exports from Canada and Mexico were reported at $12.48 billion and $6.62 billion respectively in 2024. The escalating consumption of processed foods will, therefore, stimulate the growth of the organic acids market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Organic Acids Market?

Major players in the Organic Acids Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• DuPont

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Celanese Corporation

• Tate & Lyle Plc

• Corbion NV

• Perstorp AB

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Organic Acids Industry?

Leading firms in the organic acids market are concentrating on the creation of cutting-edge solutions, like the employment of distinctive fermentation technologies to amp up production effectiveness. The term fermentation technology denotes a particular technique that utilizes microbes for the conversion of natural substances into useful products, such as organic acids, in an environmentally friendly and efficient manner. For example, in June 2023, AFYREN NEOXY, a green tech firm based in France, initiated its first massive production of bio-based organic acids utilizing distinctive fermentation technology at its Carling-Saint-Avold plant. This establishment operates on a completely circular model and transforms renewable biomass into seven varieties of high-purity organic acids. The introduction of this technology aims to endorse sustainable production by substituting fossil-based ingredients with bio-based alternatives sourced from renewable resources.

What Segments Are Covered In The Organic Acids Market Report?

The organic acids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Other Types

2) By Molecular Weight: Low Molecular Weight Organic Acids, Medium Molecular Weight Organic Acids, High Molecular Weight Organic Acids

3) By Source: Plant-Based, Animal-Based, Synthetic

4) By End User: Animal Feed, Chemical And Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Agriculture, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Acetic Acid: Glacial Acetic Acid, Diluted Acetic Acid, Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

2) By Citric Acid: Anhydrous Citric Acid, Monohydrate Citric Acid, Food And Beverage Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

3) By Lactic Acid: Natural Lactic Acid, Synthetic Lactic Acid, Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical And Cosmetic Grade, Polymer Grade

4) By Other Types: Formic Acid, Propionic Acid, Butyric Acid, Succinic Acid, Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Gluconic Acid

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Organic Acids Market?

The Organic Acids Global Market Report 2025 indicates that Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in 2024 and is predicted to experience the most rapid growth. The report includes data from diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

