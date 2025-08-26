The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Orbital Waste Disposal Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

It will grow to $1.38 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%.

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Orbital Waste Disposal Market?

The market size for orbital waste disposal has seen considerable growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $0.46 billion in 2024 to $0.57 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. Factors such as the expansion of commercial aviation, a heightened demand for passenger comfort, early adoption in high-end vehicles, the evolution of precise sensors, and an increase in industrial automation have all contributed to its growth in the historic period.

The market for orbital waste disposal is anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming years. Its value is set to surge to $1.38 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. The driving factors for growth during this projected period are the ongoing defense modernization initiatives, amplified manufacturing of electric vehicles, need for light-weight solutions, tightening of noise emission norms, and an emphasis on decreasing cabin noise. Key trends projected for the forecast period include ongoing innovation in control algorithms, swift advances in sensor technology, expanded R&D activities, incorporation of smart systems, and the advancement of light-weight acoustic materials.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Orbital Waste Disposal Global Market Growth?

The upward trend in satellite launches is anticipated to boost the expansion of the orbital waste disposal market. Satellites, which are artificial objects orbiting a planet, facilitate activities such as communication, observation, and research. The increasing need for worldwide connectivity and data services is spurring the growth in satellite launches. Through tracking space debris and implementing modalities to catch, redirect, or deorbit obsolete objects, satellites are utilised in orbital waste disposal. For instance, the Government Accountability Office, a US government agency, reported in September 2022 that as of spring 2022, nearly 5,500 active satellites were orbiting the earth, with predictions indicating an additional 58,000 will be launched by 2030. Consequently, the surge in satellite launches is fuelling the expansion of the orbital waste disposal market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Orbital Waste Disposal Market?

Major players in the Orbital Waste Disposal Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• Maxar Technologies

• MDA Ltd.

• Rocket Lab USA Inc.

• Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited

• Astroscale Holdings Inc.

• Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Orbital Waste Disposal Market?

Significant players in the orbital waste disposal market are prioritizing technological improvements like rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) to bolster precise identification of debris, advance their mitigation capabilities, and maintain enduring satellite operations and orbital habitats. Rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) involves specific tactics and undertakings by a spacecraft to approach, be in the vicinity of, and occasionally interact with other space entities. For example, Astroscale Holdings Inc., a company specializing in space technology based in Japan, initiated the Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan (ADRAS-J) mission in February 2024. This trailblazing demonstration was created to carry out close inspection and provide a detailed overview of large orbital debris, bolstering future initiatives related to debris removal and orbital endurance. This inventive orbital waste disposal mechanism involves autonomous navigation, meticulous debris detail-orientation, and immediate situational awareness, equipping it to safely ascertain, scrutinize, and aid in clearing dangerous space debris, thus guaranteeing a perpetually viable orbital setting. The Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan (ADRAS-J) mission has been designed to be highly versatile, safely evaluating and studying different kinds of space debris by utilizing cutting-edge autonomous navigation and imaging technologies, thus increasing orbital resilience.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Orbital Waste Disposal Market Report?

The orbital waste disposal market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Debris Removal, Satellite Deorbiting, Spacecraft Disposal

2) By Technology: Robotic Systems, Laser Systems, Tether Systems, Other Technologies

3) By End-User: Government, Commercial, Defense, Others End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Debris Removal: Robotic Arm Systems, Harpoon-based Systems, Net-based Systems, Laser Ablation Systems

2) By Satellite Deorbiting: Controlled Re-entry Systems, Uncontrolled Re-entry Systems, Propulsion-based Systems, Tether-based Deorbiting

3) By Spacecraft Disposal: In-orbit Recycling, Controlled Burn-up Re-entry, Deep Space Disposal, Graveyard Orbit Relocation

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Orbital Waste Disposal Industry?

In the Orbital Waste Disposal Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. The report predicts the fastest growth rates to be seen in Asia-Pacific and Europe. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

