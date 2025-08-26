YURiNOX to Make Workwear More Accessible to New Yorkers with 12 New Satellite Offices

YURiNOX Workwear

Workwear brand YURiNOX expands across NYC with 12 new offices, bringing durable, professional uniforms closer to local industries.

We’re expanding to serve New Yorkers better—closer access to our gear means more support for those building and powering this city every day.” — Gleb Gamsheev

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trusted designer, manufacturer, and distributor of professional uniforms, YURiNOX Workwear is set to open 12 new branches across New York. This expansion is a significant step towards making high-quality, professional attire more readily available to the busy business landscape of the state.YURiNOX Plans to Expand Footprint in New YorkWhile the locations or actual opening dates are not disclosed yet, buyers can expect new satellite offices to be close to key boroughs with manual workers and industries. These may include the Bronx, Queens, and Upper Manhattan, and more, to ensure that customers can easily access YURiNOX's extensive product line. Each location will feature full range of workwear , from durable outdoor uniforms to sleek indoor and frontmen attire, designed considering the specific needs of various professions."We entered the US in 2023 and have since operated from our Brooklyn office. We are excited to get closer to the New York City community," said Gleb Gamsheev, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at YURiNOX Workwear. "Our goal has always been to provide workwear that combines durability and comfort, while maintaining professionalism. These new branches are a way to reinforce our dedication to supporting the local economy. We aim to empower New Yorkers in their professional lives, with attire that fits them and their work needs," he added.The new offices will also serve as physical touchpoints where businesses can approach for consultation and uniform fittings. YURiNOX Workwear is committed to creating local employment opportunities as well, and may actively hire for various positions at all the new locations.All That's on OfferYURiNOX Workwear is committed to delivering worker uniforms for workers in construction, plumbing, medical , industrial, chemical, firefighting, and many other industries.YURiNOX outfits are equipped with high-viz stripes, knee reinforcements, ample pockets, and detachable tool-holder belts, meeting the needs of diverse work environments. YURiNOX workwear for women is specially designed keeping in mind the female anatomy.The brand’s Klaydex cube dye and unique water-repellent “RainDrops100units” technology make the work clothing for men and women suitable for rough weather conditions and multiple industrial washings. YURiNOX’s winter clothing has even been appraised by the renowned image consulting and styling expert, The VOU, based out of London.About YURiNOX WorkwearYURiNOX Workwear is a 25-year-old brand, headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The company employs cutting-edge fabric technologies and premium design techniques to create protective professional clothing. Their clothing line adheres to stringent safety guidelines and holds industry certifications, so customers need not worry about getting approvals. The professional attire maker also offers customizations for businesses to put forward a polished brand image. The brand stands by the philosophy that functional work clothes do not need to be boring, ill-fitted, or uncomfortable. YURiNOX Workwear ensures that its offerings stand the test of time and the elements while meeting the specific needs of each profession.

