YURiNOX Launches 4-Way Stretch Fabric for High Motion Range in Workwear

YURiNOX Workwear

YURiNOX unveils Ergofive Active—4-way stretch workwear designed for durability, comfort, and mobility in high-motion professions.

Designed for movement, built for performance—Ergofive Active delivers unmatched comfort and flexibility for demanding work environments.” — Gleb Gamsheev

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trusted professional apparel and uniform brand, YURiNOX Workwear , has announced the launch of a new innovative collection of products to their already vast range of workwear. The new clothing line, Ergofive Active, features 4-way stretch fabric, designed with cutting-edge technology and a blend of high-functionality fibers. The company offers a vast collection of professional and protective workwear pants , bibs, jackets, Hi-VIz vests, rain suits, specialized footwear , and protective gear for indoor and outdoor professionals. The latest launch is to provide comfortable and durable clothing for professions that involve a high range of motion on a regular basis.Ergofive Active – Comfort and Appeal Even During Rigorous ActivityWorkers in the medical industry, such as nurses, dentists, surgeons, and support staff require a lot of physical movement. Similarly, construction workers, cleaners, production workers, and masseurs need clothing that allows them to move freely.YURiNOX Workwear’s 4-way stretch active joggers and women’s scrubs are made of a fabric blend of polyester (94%) and spandex (6%), yielding a density of 125 g/m². The microfiber-based 4-way stretch active workwear is quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant. This prevents the clothing from looking crinkled and creased or developing patches due to sweat. In addition, such workwear is easy to care for and highly durable.“A common problem with a lot of bending and lifting is that clothing becomes misshapen and puckered, especially around natural body folds. Additionally, high-friction fabrics can cause chafing and skin irritation. This is a problem our Ergofive Active range is designed to solve. The 4-way stretch fabric allows for free movement without these downsides. Our new collection also features non-traditional designs to help our clients' teams stand out as professionals,” explained Gleb Gamsheev, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at YURiNOX.YURiNOX’s Ergofive Active collection includes women’s scrubs designed for comfort with an anatomically semi-fitted silhouette and V-neck. The blouses are available in multiple short-sleeved designs with two patch pockets on the sides or one on the chest and small side slits.The joggers in this collection are also designed keeping functionality and comfort at the fore. They have an adjustable waistband with elastic and a drawstring. In addition, the joggers have a broad elastic ankle band to keep them in place, eliminating the need for constant readjustment. Zipper-closure packets on the sides and in front (depending on the design) offer convenient and hassle-free storage of all necessary work items. The 4-directional stretchability of the fabric means workers can work comfortably for long hours.YURiNOX also offers customization of all workwear, including footwear, boots, vests, gear, corporate uniforms, and much more for both men and women. The company maintains an extensive inventory, ensuring that orders are fulfilled almost immediately.About YURiNOX WorkWearYURiNOX Workwear is a 25-year-old brand, headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The company employs cutting-edge fabric technologies and premium design techniques to create protective professional clothing. Their clothing line adheres to stringent safety guidelines and holds industry certifications, so customers need not worry about getting approvals. The brand stands by the philosophy that functional work clothes do not need to be boring, ill-fitted, or uncomfortable. YURiNOX Workwear ensures that its offerings stand the test of time and the elements while meeting the specific needs of each profession.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.