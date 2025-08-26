Minister Thembi Simelane concludes week-long oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, has concluded her week-long oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal with a strong appeal to beneficiaries of fully subsidised government houses to value their properties and safeguard them for future generations.

She delivered this message while handing over title deeds to the rightful owners at Kwahlomendlini, Mandeni Local Municipality.

“Value your properties. The title deeds you are receiving today are not just pieces of paper. They are instruments of dignity, economic empowerment, security, and a promise of a better future”, said Minister Simelane.

She emphasised that title deeds provide legal ownership, protect families from illegal evictions or occupation, and offer peace of mind for current and future generations.

Earlier this month, the Minister and MECs of Human Settlements resolved to revive the Title Deeds Fridays campaign. The initiative aims to mobilise all spheres of government to release all title deeds currently in their possession to the rightful beneficiaries.

As part of the 2024-2029 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP), the Department of Human Settlements is targeting the registration and handover 80,000 title deeds, unlocking asset value worth more than R16 billion.

During the visit, Minister Simelane, MEC Duma and Mayors also responded to the housing needs of some families affected by the 2022 disasters in eThekwini and uMgungundlovu District Municipality. Nearly 100 permanent houses were handed over to individuals whose homes were destroyed.

“You could see the tears of joy, but also tears of pain. These challenged us to speed up the delivery of houses to those in desperate need”, said Minister Simelane.

Acknowledging delays in settling other disaster victims, Minister Simelane noted that the department had to invest in social facilitation for both affected families and surrounding communities.

“We must reject the ‘Not in My Backyard’ mentality”, said Minister Simelane. This mindset perpetuates a form of pre-1994 segregation. It hinders the dismantling of the apartheid spatial planning. True democracy requires inclusive communities that reflect the values of our Constitution,” she added.

Minister Simelane commended traditional leaders and communities who have embraced displaced families with compassion and solidarity.

The department has undertaken to prioritise building over 1000 housing units to accommodate victims of disasters in and around eThekwini. MEC Duma confirmed that the government has secured several pockets of state-owned land to house displaced communities.

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates