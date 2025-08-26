Minister Enoch Godongwana replaces suspended GPAA CEO and launches probe into procurement

Following allegations of serious misconduct concerning high-value procurement transactions, Minister of Finance Mr Enoch Godongwana on Friday, 22 August 2025, placed the Chief Executive Officer of the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) on precautionary suspension with full pay, effective immediately.

The disciplinary action was implemented in accordance with President's Minute No 191 of 2025 and the applicable Disciplinary Code for Senior Management Services, which delegated authority to the Minister of Finance to institute disciplinary processes concerning these allegations. This includes precautionary suspension, as well as any subsequent steps.

It is important to note that precautionary suspension does not in any way constitute a judgment of guilt or innocence. Rather, it will allow investigations into the matter to be carried out without prejudicing any of the current employees at GPAA.

To ensure continuity of operations and effective leadership during this period, Mr Job Stadi Mngomezulu, Deputy Director-General: Corporate Services at National Treasury, has been seconded to GPAA and appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective 25 August 2025.

Mr Mngomezulu joined the Treasury more than two decades ago as a Director: Financial Management before being promoted to Chief Financial Officer. He later served as a Chief Risk Officer before taking up the role of Deputy Director-General: Corporate Services. Mr Mngomezulu has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and a Masters in Business Leadership (MBL) from UNISA, National Treasury Chief Directors Programme at GIBS, as well as a certification in board effectiveness for Pension Funds from the International Centre for Pension Management at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

Minister Godongwana is confident in Mr Mngomezulu's ability to lead the organisation during the transitional period, and stated: "Under Mr Mngomezulu's leadership, GPAA will continue to deliver on its mandate while we work to resolve these matters expeditiously."

Minister Godongwana also wishes to assure pensioners specifically, and the public more broadly, that:

All pension services will continue without interruption;

The investigation will be conducted promptly and thoroughly;

There will be minimal disruption to GPAA's critical operations;

And that the highest standards of governance will be maintained.

To achieve this the National Treasury, through the Office of the Accountant General (OAG) unit, has commenced a detailed forensic investigation into all allegations against implicated individuals as well as contracts that have been awarded.

The preliminary focus of the investigation will focus on the following procurement contracts:

GPAA Head Office Lease African Mobility Bus Lease Jicho Consulting Contracts LCS Biometric System Lease

Minister Godongwana, mindful of the need to act quickly while ensuring that the matters under investigation are addressed through proper legal channels and the rights of all parties are respected, is confident the investigation and related disciplinary measures can be completed within the next 60 days.

"We deeply appreciate the importance of maintaining the trust and confidence of pension holders and broader society in GPAA's operations," said Minister Godongwana. "The National Treasury remains committed to transparent governance and will provide updates as appropriate while respecting the integrity of the ongoing processes."

