Modular Anti Blast Shelter Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Modular Anti Blast Shelter Market Through 2025?

The modular anti-blast shelters market size has significantly expanded in the last few years. Projected growth will see it rise from $1.09 billion in 2024 to $1.18 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Factors contributing to this growth over the historic period include a heightened awareness of the necessity for blast resistance within critical infrastructure, increasing demand from the petrochemical sector, a growth in demand within the mining industry, a spike in the need for temporary accommodations during construction projects, and an increase in global infrastructure projects located in high-risk areas.

In the forthcoming years, a robust expansion is anticipated in the modular anti blast shelter market, which is projected to swell to $1.64 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 8.5%. This projected escalation during the forecasted period is attributable to the escalating need for safety solutions in industries at high risk, development of the defense sector, the global rise of terrorist threats and security apprehensions, government safety regulations for workers in hazardous surroundings, and the growth of industrial activities in unstable areas. Technological enhancement in modular shelter design, demand for swift and effective shelter solutions, focus on sustaining business continuity and risk management methods, the application of prefabricated building solutions for time and cost productivity, and emphasis on environmental sustainability in modular construction are some of the key trends for the forecasted period.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Modular Anti Blast Shelter Market?

The growth of the modular anti-blast shelter market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating prevalence of terrorist activities. Terrorist acts generally involve the unlawful use of force or violence aimed at individuals or property, intending to intimidate or pressure a government, civilian populace, or a particular group to further political or social objectives. In the wake of increased global incidents, the upsurge in terrorism has necessitated the pressing need for protective infrastructure that provides life safety, structural resilience, and quick deployment in vulnerable areas. Valid in environments prone to terrorism, modular anti-blast shelters offer high-impact resistance and swift installation, protecting lives, mitigating damage, and ensuring safety in high-risk areas. As an example, an Australia-based think-tank, Institute for Economics and Peace, stated in February 2024 that 54% of the 3,350 terrorist attacks in 2023 were associated with organized groups, which is up from 48% in 2022 and 45% in 2021. This escalating occurrence of terrorist activities points towards the potential growth in demand for the modular anti-blast shelter market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Modular Anti Blast Shelter Market?

Major players in the Modular Anti Blast Shelter Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ATCO Ltd.

• Mobile Modular Management Corporation

• MODULAIRE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

• OFM LLC

• Module X Solutions LLC

• MineARC Systems Pty Ltd.

• Eldapoint Ltd.

• Parkline Inc.

• CID Associates Inc.

• Blast Tech LLC

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Modular Anti Blast Shelter Market In The Future?

Key players in the modular anti-blast shelter market are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions, such as concrete bomb shelters, for superior insulation against heat and radiation. Typically constructed primarily with concrete, these shelters are reinforced structures intended to safeguard people from the effects of explosions, such as the blast, heat, and debris, especially during events like military attacks or natural disasters. For example, in June 2023, the Estonia-based building company Revonia introduced the Bomb Shelter, a modular solution comprised of concrete. Noticeably, the Revonia bomb shelter, which was designed and produced in Estonia, features a unique modular concrete structure that allows for malleable configurations for both small and large shelters. Unlike conventional bunker-style shelters, these can be fully set up on location within 1–2 days because the modules and interiors are precompleted at the Vääna factory. These modules, made of reinforced concrete, are hoisted into position, linked, and then covered with soil. This shelter presents sophisticated protection features against threats such as radiation, nuclear, chemical, and biological issues, alongside bombs, grenades, and civil discord.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Modular Anti Blast Shelter Market

The modular anti blast shelter market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Shelter: Transportable Shelters, Permanent Shelters, Temporary Shelters

2) By Material: Steel, Concrete, Composite Materials, Other Materials

3) By End-User: Government And Defense Agencies, Construction Companies, Private Security Firms, Individuals And Families

Subsegments:

1) By Transportable Shelters: Mobile Shelters, Trailer-Mounted Shelters, Containerized Shelters

2) By Permanent Shelters: Concrete Shelters, Steel Shelters, Prefabricated Modular Shelters

3) By Temporary Shelters: Inflatable Shelters, Fabric Shelters, Folding Shelters

Global Modular Anti Blast Shelter Market - Regional Insights

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modular-anti-blast-shelter-global-market-report

Global Modular Anti Blast Shelter Market - Regional Insights

For 2025, the Modular Anti Blast Shelter Global Market Report identifies North America as the dominant region. The report projects the fastest growth to occur in the Asia-Pacific region. Other regions analyzed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

