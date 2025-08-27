Submit Release
Ritter Center Welcomes New Board Member, Julian Lloyd

— Mark Shotwell, CEO, Ritter Center
— Mark Shotwell, CEO, Ritter Center
SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ritter Center, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing and resolving homelessness and improving health and well-being for individuals and families in Marin County, proudly announces the appointment of Julian Lloyd to its Board of Directors.

Julian Lloyd brings more than two decades of leadership and client service experience, with a proven track record in building strong community relationships and driving operational excellence. Currently serving as the Branch Services Manager at Mechanics Bank in San Rafael, Julian oversees daily branch operations, develops strategies to achieve growth targets, and ensures exceptional client satisfaction. Prior to his role at Mechanics Bank, Julian held management positions at Citibank, Tourneau, and Tiffany & Co., where he excelled in team leadership, customer relations, and strategic planning.

Originally from Philadelphia, PA, Julian has lived in the Bay Area for 19 years. A proud husband and father of three, he is passionate about community engagement and enjoys the outdoors, traveling, and reading.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julian to our Board of Directors,” said Mark Shotwell, CEO of Ritter Center. “His leadership experience, dedication to community engagement, and client-centered approach will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and reach more individuals in need.”

Ritter Center looks forward to working with Julian Lloyd as the organization continues its mission to provide critical services, including primary healthcare, behavioral healthcare, housing assistance, and case management for those in need.

Learn more at RitterCenter.org.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


