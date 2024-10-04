Ritter Center Awarded $600,000 by HRSA to Expand Behavioral Health Services for Marin’s Homeless Communities.

Ritter Center delivers healthcare, housing support, food, and safety net services to 2,200 to 2,700 individuals living in poverty each year. Photo Credit: Margot Duane Photography

We are deeply committed to expanding access to behavioral health services for Marin County’s underserved individuals. This funding enables us to provide the comprehensive, life-saving care they need.” — Mark Shotwell, CEO of Ritter Center

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ritter Center is excited to announce it has been awarded $600,000 in funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support its Behavioral Health Service Expansion (BHSE) initiative. This grant will enable Ritter Center to address critical gaps in behavioral health services for Marin County’s most vulnerable populations, particularly the unsheltered and precariously housed, including Hispanic/Latino, Spanish-speaking individuals.The BHSE initiative will significantly expand access to Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and psychiatric services at Ritter Center’s clinic and through its Street Medicine program for Spanish-speaking individuals.Ritter Center will hire a Bilingual Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner to prescribe life-saving MOUD medications, such as buprenorphine and injectable naltrexone, focusing on the low-income, Spanish-speaking homeless population. Additionally, a Bilingual Lead SUD Counselor will provide individual and group counseling to clients receiving expanded MOUD treatment, and two Patient Navigators will enhance care coordination, enrollment assistance, and link clients to essential social services. These expanded services will focus on Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral Treatment (SBIRT), case management, and Medi-Cal pre-authorizations.Ritter Center is taking a momentous step forward in addressing high-priority needs among the county’s homeless population and improving health outcomes for those least likely to access care.For more information about the BHSE initiative, please contact Cynthia Le Monds at clemonds@ rittercenter.org or (415) 847-4377.About Ritter Center:Ritter Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center providing comprehensive health, housing, and support services to improve the health and well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness or economic insecurity in Marin County.Learn more at RitterCenter.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.