Premium European Products Arrive at Food & Hotel Malaysia, Opening Doors to New Opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysia’s most influential trade event, for the food and hospitality industry, Food & Hotel Malaysia (FHM) 2025, is set to become the stage for an exceptional European presence. Taking place from 23 to 26 September 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Hall 7 Stand 7615, this year’s edition will feature an exclusive showcase of premium European agricultural products, promising to spark fresh culinary ideas and forge powerful new business collaborations across Southeast Asia.

The initiative, supported by the European Union’s promotional campaign for high-quality agri-food products, aims to raise awareness of Europe’s distinctive gastronomic culture, rigorous food safety standards, and commitment to authenticity. Central to this showcase are products bearing the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) labels—certifications that signify the highest level of quality, regional specificity, and artisanal tradition.

Premium European products from Greece and Latvia were featured at Food & Hotel Malaysia (FHM) 2025, highlighting quality, tradition, and sustainability. Greece showcased olive oil, cheeses, and PDO-certified products, while Latvia offered natural berry products, honey, dairy products, and rye breads. These authentic offerings meet Malaysia’s demand for traceable, responsibly sourced ingredients. Through tastings and chef demonstrations, visitors experienced Europe’s rich culinary heritage, opening doors for collaboration between European producers and Malaysia’s food, retail, and hospitality industries.

Food & Hotel Malaysia (FHM) is Malaysia’s premier biennial international trade-only event dedicated to the food, beverage, hospitality, and services industry in Southeast Asia. Since its inception in 1993, FHM has evolved into a highly anticipated platform where global manufacturers, importers, suppliers, hospitality professionals, and chefs converge to showcase innovations, exchange knowledge, and forge strategic business partnerships.

Elevating Malaysia’s Culinary Scene

Visitors to the EU Pavilion at FHM 2025 can expect a curated selection of award-winning cheeses, charcuterie, wines, extra virgin olive oils, specialty dairy products, and preserved fruits—many of which are introduced to the Malaysian market for the first time. Countries such as Greece, Italy, Spain, and France are proudly showcasing both traditional ingredients and modern innovations, perfectly suited to the evolving demands of Malaysia’s foodservice and retail markets.

The European showcase celebrates culinary excellence, highlighting products that reflect the unique terroirs, cultures, and craftsmanship of their origins. With a growing appreciation among Malaysian consumers for premium, globally sourced ingredients, this showcase offers exciting opportunities to enhance local menus with new depth and authenticity.

A Platform for Cross-Continental Growth

The European presence at FHM 2025 goes far beyond exhibition—it functions as a strategic business development platform. Attendees can engage in targeted B2B matchmaking, participate in trade consultations, and attend interactive masterclasses led by renowned European chefs and food professionals.

The rising demand in Malaysia for sustainably sourced, traceable, and certified imported food opens vast opportunities for long-term partnerships. With the European Union's robust regulatory framework and dedication to quality assurance, its producers are well-positioned to supply the Malaysian market with trusted, premium products.

Sustainability, Quality, and Culinary Storytelling

Every PDO and PGI product carries a rich legacy—from sheep grazed on Mediterranean highlands to centuries-old olive orchards and vineyards. These stories are more than romanticized origin tales; they speak to a broader narrative of sustainability, generational stewardship, and regional pride.

Malaysia’s culinary industry—already home to Michelin-starred establishments, luxury hospitality, and an adventurous home-cooking community—continues to expand its embrace of global gastronomy. European ingredients, rooted in deep tradition and produced under strict environmental and safety standards, offer chefs and consumers the ability to cook with confidence and creativity.

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ or email us to info@premiumeuropeanproducts.eu.

Pages dedicated to this program can be found on Instagram, Facebook , and YouTube, @premiumeuropeanproducts.

Notes to Editor

About National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS)

Founded by Greece's leading cooperatives and established by Greek law, ETHEAS is the national coordinating body of Agricultural Cooperatives in Greece. With over 300 member cooperatives representing approximately 80% of Greece's total agricultural cooperative turnover, ETHEAS aims to foster rural and cooperative development, support and promote its members' activities domestically and internationally, provide expert opinions on cooperative movement agricultural production and sector development, supervise the dissemination and promotion of cooperative ideas, and serve and educate its members through studies, research projects, and assignments.

About Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC)

The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian dairy processing sector and aims to protect its interests. It consists of 17 members processing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

