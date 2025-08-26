Saudi Arabia’s Facility Management Sector Poised to Reach USD 52.5 Billion by 2029

KSA Facilities Management Market whitepaper

Upcoming MEFMA White Paper maps the growth and transformation of Saudi Arabia’s FM industry

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA), in collaboration with global research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, is set to unveil a new comprehensive white paper that offers deep insight into the current and future outlook of Saudi Arabia’s Facility Management (FM) sector. The launch comes as the Kingdom accelerates its Vision 2030 transformation, highlighting FM’s growing role in shaping sustainable, world-class infrastructure and services.The white paper will launch during an exclusive online webinar on August 20, and will offer policymakers, developers, and FM professionals early insight into the trends, innovations, and disruptions shaping the future of the industry across Saudi Arabia. Highlights include:Saudi FM market expected to grow to USD 52.5 billion by 2029 from USD 39.4 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.9%USD 54 billion allocated for education in 2025 to improve infrastructure, develop relevant curriculums training teachers, and support for research and innovationUSD 2.1 trillion construction pipeline from giga and mega projects including NEOM, Red Sea, Qiddiya, AlUla, Diriyah Gate, Amaala, Al Widyan, and Jabal Omar, set to transform tourism, hospitality, residential, commercial, entertainment, utilities, and other sectors in line with Saudi Vision 2030Expo 2030 expected to significantly boost FM demand.Launch of King Salman International Airport in 2030, targeting up to 120 million passengers, set to drive significant FM demand in KSA across operations, maintenance, and specialized service contracts.Healthcare and education are the leading end-user segments, accounting for nearly 60% of outsourced FM demandHealthcare boom fueled by rising hospital infrastructure needs, with demand projected for over 44,000 new industrial jobs and thousands of additional hospital beds by 2035Increase for outsourced FM services has grown to 37% in 2024 valued at USD 14.3 billionJamal Lootah, President of MEFMA, said: “This white paper marks a critical milestone in the development of Saudi Arabia’s facilities management industry, which is playing an increasingly vital role in the success of the Kingdom’s ambitious transformation. As FM becomes more integrated into national infrastructure, sustainability, and service delivery goals, access to accurate, forward-looking insights is essential. This publication reinforces MEFMA’s commitment to providing knowledge-driven content that enables smarter decision-making, promotes sustainable best practices, and aligns closely with the priorities of Vision 2030. Our aim is to empower both public and private sector stakeholders with the strategic foresight needed to plan for long-term impact.”Eng. Mohannad AlMadhi, MEFMA Board member (KSA) said: “Saudi Arabia’s facilities management sector stands at the heart of the Kingdom’s transformation, underpinning the success of mega projects, urban development, and quality-of-life initiatives. As demand grows in scale and complexity, with all the upcoming PIF led projects, operational excellence is becoming a national imperative. This white paper captures the realities on the ground and charts a path forward that equips industry players with the insights needed to innovate, adapt, and build a world-class FM ecosystem that reflects the ambitions of Vision 2030.”This report is part of MEFMA’s mission to elevate the facilities management industry through professional education, research, and regional engagement, and is one of several in-depth studies paving the way for MEFMA CONFEX 2025 , the region’s flagship FM conference later this year in the UAE.To join the webinar and gain early access to the report’s findings, register here: https://mefma.org/mevents/mefma-webinar/ – Ends –About MEFMAThe Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) is a non-profit professional association dedicated to advancing the facility management industry across the Middle East. MEFMA supports professionals and organizations through accredited training programs, industry events, and knowledge-sharing initiatives. The association is committed to promoting sustainability, enhancing performance standards, and fostering collaboration to position the region as a global leader in facility management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.