The New Game: A Modern Common Sense for Humanity

The New Game Front Cover

As democracy faces a global tipping point, this 81-page call to action reveals the pattern—and how to break it.

Like Common Sense in 1776, The New Game is a wake-up call. We are at a turning point in history—and the choice between democracy and dictatorship grows more urgent with every passing hour.” — Brent N. Hunter

SIMI VALLEY, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet Visionary Launches a Bold New Book That Names the Old Game — and Invites the World to Play a New OneIn January 1776, Thomas Paine’s Common Sense shook the American colonies awake. In just 47 pages, it dismantled the illusion of monarchy, exposed the futility of compromise with empire, and declared independence both urgent and inevitable. Written in direct language for ordinary people, it spread like wildfire — half a million copies in a year — and helped propel a revolution.Nearly 250 years later, author and Internet visionary Brent N. Hunter is issuing a similar wake-up call with The New Game : Rules and Systems That Unlock the Future, a short, hard-hitting book designed to move people from hesitation to action. It’s just 81 pages — readable in an hour, or 1 hour and 47 minutes on audio. Drawing from Hunter’s forthcoming 300+ page volume, The Unity Economy: Unlocking the Future of Work, Abundance, and Purpose in an Infinite Universe, this concise edition distills key ideas into a call for immediate awareness, reflection, and change.At the heart of The New Game is a metaphor everyone knows: Monopoly. At first, the board is open and full of possibility. But as the game goes on, a few players acquire more and more while the rest are slowly stripped of options and hope. Eventually, the game stops being fun for almost everyone. Hunter argues that our economic and political systems are designed the same way — and that authoritarianism always emerges from such cycles of scarcity and frustration.“Like Monopoly, the old game is rigged so that most people will lose. But unlike Monopoly, this is not just a game — it’s our lives, our freedoms, our future. The New Game shows how we can put that board back in the box and create new rules where everyone can win,” said Hunter.The New Game exposes how today’s systems of scarcity, fear, and concentrated power follow a brutally predictable pattern — one that has clearly repeated itself throughout history with devastating consequences: financial tightening, widespread job losses, rising frustration, anger, blame, division, the erosion of civility, a flood of misinformation and propaganda, and the rise of authoritarian forces that fan the flames, promising order and stability in exchange for freedom. This is the pattern that ended the Roman Republic under Julius Caesar and Augustus, fueled Mussolini’s fascism, brought Hitler to power, and enabled modern strongmen like Vladimir Putin. It is now unfolding across the globe, and particularly in the United States, where many fear the nation is approaching a fateful choice between democracy and dictatorship.And like Paine’s pamphlet, The New Game offers more than critique — it delivers a clear framework for solidarity and collective action:• UnityCoin — a purpose-driven currency with infinite supply, minted only when real value is added.• UnityCouncil — a collaborative intelligence ensuring fairness, transparency, and integrity.• World Community Service Program — rewarding care, creativity, and regeneration as core contributions.• World Community Network — already live, connecting people globally to collaborate in real time.Book Details• Formats: eBook, Audiobook, Paperback, Hardcover• Read time: ~1 hour | Audiobook: 1 hour 47 minutes• Companion book: The Unity Economy: Unlocking the Future of Work, Abundance, and Purpose in an Infinite Universe (coming soon)• Availability: Amazon, Audible, and TheNewGame.World• Press and early reviewers may request a complimentary PDF by contacting: Brent@UnityProject.OneAbout the AuthorBrent N. Hunter is a visionary technologist and social media pioneer, author, and global systems architect. He is Chairman of The Unity Project, a worldwide initiative dedicated to truth, unity, and compassionate service. His work bridges technology, psychology, and universal wisdom to design practical systems for a world that works for all.Media ContactDea Shandera-HunterDea@Shandera-Hunter.com310-699-7880

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.