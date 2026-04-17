Earth and Water Day: 'LOVE YOUR MOTHER' FREE LIVE CONCERT BROADCAST AND EXHIBITION RETURNS TO TIMES SQUARE APRIL 22

Over 50 Performers and Speakers Will Be On Stage. Many Others With Virtual Messages. Tribute to Dr. Jane Goodall, Pete Seeger, Future Generations & More

Dr. JANE GOODALL stated in a Peace Messenger Video that we will share at our Earth Day Concert in Times Square, If we don't take care of Mother Earth, we can never have Peace.” — Paul Sladkus Good News Corp, Producer, www.pausetheworldforpeace.org

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 24th Annual Earth & Water Day “Love Your Mother” FREE Concert & Exhibition returns to Times Square (46th–47th Streets) on April 22, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM EST, uniting global voices for a powerful World Clean Energy Broadcast dedicated to peace, sustainability, and future generations.Produced by Good News Corporation (GNC), a nonprofit humanitarian broadcaster founded in 2002, in collaboration with the Office of the New York City Comptroller Mark Levine, OMMM, and the Founders of Earth Day, this landmark event continues a decades-long tradition of inspiring environmental action through music, unity, and global participation.Founder Reverend Paul Sladkus, All Faiths and Spiritual, who has led International Day of Peace and Earth Day concerts for over 20 years, shared: “We have been honored to work with icons like Jane Goodall and Pete Seeger. Today, we celebrate that same mission—peace, love, and hope—carried forward by future generations and millions worldwide. This is a historic nonprofit broadcast at a time when the world needs unity more than ever.”This year’s program includes special tributes to Dr. Jane Goodall (accepted by the Jane Goodall Institute) and Pete Seeger (accepted by NYC Friends of Clearwater), as well as emerging youth voices representing the future, including Hudson Henley, son of Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman, in the movie Song Sung Blue. Featured participants include virtual messages from global icons and UN Peace Messengers, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Stevie Wonder, and UNICEF'S Shakira, alongside Indigenous leaders, a Nobel Prize recipient, and segments from Broadway productions including Pinkalicious and AMAZE.The five-hour LIVE broadcast will stream globally via YouTube at www.youtube.com/goodnewsbroadcast and through the world’s largest environmental broadcaster, We Don’t Have Time. Media outlets and partners may request a free broadcast feed.In addition to live performances and speakers, the event features an interactive exhibition spotlighting humanitarian initiatives. Attendees can participate in the 2026 Earth, Health, and Peace Research Study, contribute gift cards for the homeless through the Charles Bruce Foundation, and learn about housing and environmental justice efforts with Immokalee Fair Housing. Supporting partners will also highlight global water initiatives, including efforts in Tanzania and Uganda, and will include participation from Pat Boone’s nonprofit initiatives.Since its founding, Good News Corporation has supported communities in need worldwide, including disaster relief efforts dating back to Hurricane Katrina and 9/11, and continues to expand its mission through global broadcasts and grassroots engagement.WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.

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