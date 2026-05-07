Tech Startup BrentWorks Launches Tool Built to Catch AI Hallucinations in Legal Citations

CiteSentinel Is A Verification Tool to Help Lawyers Avoid Sanctions and Embarrassment By Flagging Case Law and Statutes That May Not Exist

Lawyers are learning that AI makes mistakes and lies confidently. CiteSentinel restores trust, helping lawyers use generative AI while filing documents grounded in reputable authorities. ” — Brent Britton, co-founder of BrentWorks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal tech startup BrentWorks Inc. launched CiteSentinel, among the first dedicated platforms built specifically to detect and prevent AI hallucinations in legal citations. The tool scans legal documents and flags case law, statutes, and legal authorities that may be fabricated, misstated, or otherwise erroneous, before they reach a judge.Courts across the country are increasingly sanctioning attorneys who submit briefs containing invented case citations, a well-documented byproduct of generative AI drafting tools that produce authoritative-sounding, but entirely fictional, legal authority. CiteSentinel was designed to close that verification gap, giving attorneys a fast and easy way to confirm that every citation in a filing corresponds to a real case, a real statute, and a real legal authority.Many attorneys who do not personally use AI to draft documents are discovering they have a problem anyway. Opposing counsel may have used AI. Co-counsel may have. Contract attorneys and paralegals almost certainly have access to it and may be using it without disclosing that fact. When a brief containing fabricated citations reaches the court, the question of who drafted it quickly becomes secondary to the question of whose name is on it.CiteSentinel lets attorneys scan any document, their own, a colleague's, or an adversary's, for citation errors before those errors become their problem. Attorneys who review opposing counsel's filings with CiteSentinel gain an additional advantage: the ability to identify and challenge citations to authorities that simply do not exist.Today, a lawyer’s supervisory obligation includes a question that would have seemed absurd just a few short years ago: Are the cases cited in this brief real or imaginary?Senior lawyers cannot personally verify every citation in every document produced by everyone under their supervision. CiteSentinel can. At a cost that is modest compared to a single sanctions proceeding or the reputational damage that comes with public embarrassment before a court, CiteSentinel is among the most cost-effective risk management tools available to any law firm, legal department, or solo practice today.Unlike traditional research platforms that focus on finding more information, CiteSentinel focuses on confirming the law cited in a document is real. Attorneys can scan:• Their own AI-assisted drafts, before filing• Submissions from co-counsel, contract attorneys, and support staff• Opposing counsel’s filings, for strategic advantage• Any document where citation accuracy carries professional or ethical weightLike a reality check for legal briefs, the tool flags citations that may be hallucinated, misstated, or inaccurately referenced, allowing lawyers to correct errors before courts, clients, or competitors discover them first.Under mounting deadline pressure, many attorneys now rely on AI-generated research, but verification has not kept pace. CiteSentinel addresses that verification gap head-on, helping lawyers practice faster, more accurately, and with the confidence that their work reflects reality.BrentWorks was founded by Brent Britton, a veteran technology attorney and MIT-trained engineer, and Brent Hunter, a longtime technologist and AI pioneer. CiteSentinel is the first in a series of products the company will be releasing to elevate the practice of law in the age of AI.ABOUT BRENTWORKSBrentWorks Inc. is a next-generation legal technology company that blends legal expertise with advanced AI. The company designs practical tools that help attorneys, courts, and legal professionals move faster and with more accuracy and greater confidence. By focusing on accuracy, verification, and real-world legal workflows, BrentWorks aims to raise the standard for how AI is used in the practice of law. For more information: https://brentworks.ai BRENT C.J. BRITTON/CEOBrent Britton is what happens when law school meets the MIT Media Lab. A veteran engineer, technology attorney licensed in three states (California, New York and Florida), and entrepreneur who literally wrote the book on IP law, Britton has spent his career guiding creators and companies at the frontier of innovation, overseeing billions of dollars of aggregate deal flow in the process. The culmination of his life is re-engineering legal tools to think faster, decide better, and serve humanity at the speed of innovation.BRENT N. HUNTER/PRESIDENT AND CIOBrent N. Hunter is a technology pioneer who applied neural networks to finance in 1993. He has since led multimillion-dollar transformation programs for Fortune 500 giants, including GE, Wells Fargo, Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. An author, technologist, and systems thinker, he fuses psychology, technology, and leadership into a single mission: to build intelligent systems that serve humanity

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