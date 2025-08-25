Senate Bill 975 Printer's Number 1116

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1116

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

975

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KEARNEY, KIM, STEFANO,

BROWN AND J. WARD, AUGUST 25, 2025

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) and 11

(Cities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers

and duties of elected officials, further providing for

completion, filing and publication of auditor's report and

financial statement; and, in accounts and finances, further

providing for annual reports, publication, filing report with

Department of Community and Economic Development and penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1059.1(a) and (b.1) of Title 8 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 1059.1. Completion, filing and publication of auditor's

report and financial statement.

(a) Report.--The auditors shall complete the annual audit,

adjustment and settlement [as soon as possible after the end of

the fiscal year] prior to June 30. The auditors shall, within

ten days after completing the annual audit, publish once, in at

least one newspaper of general circulation, concise financial

information prepared or approved by the auditors and consistent

with the audited financial statements for total assets, total

