Senate Bill 975 Printer's Number 1116
PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1116
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
975
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KEARNEY, KIM, STEFANO,
BROWN AND J. WARD, AUGUST 25, 2025
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 25, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) and 11
(Cities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers
and duties of elected officials, further providing for
completion, filing and publication of auditor's report and
financial statement; and, in accounts and finances, further
providing for annual reports, publication, filing report with
Department of Community and Economic Development and penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1059.1(a) and (b.1) of Title 8 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 1059.1. Completion, filing and publication of auditor's
report and financial statement.
(a) Report.--The auditors shall complete the annual audit,
adjustment and settlement [as soon as possible after the end of
the fiscal year] prior to June 30. The auditors shall, within
ten days after completing the annual audit, publish once, in at
least one newspaper of general circulation, concise financial
information prepared or approved by the auditors and consistent
with the audited financial statements for total assets, total
