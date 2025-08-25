Submit Release
Senate Bill 981 Printer's Number 1124

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1124

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

981

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, FONTANA, COMITTA,

COSTA, VOGEL, ARGALL, CAPPELLETTI, STREET, PENNYCUICK,

PICOZZI, SCHWANK AND MALONE, AUGUST 25, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

AUGUST 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220, No.39), entitled "An

act licensing and regulating the practice of social work;

providing penalties; and making an appropriation," further

providing for legislative intent, for definitions, for

license required, for State Board of Social Workers, Marriage

and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors, for powers

and functions of board, for qualifications for license, for

procedures for licensing, for reciprocity, for endorsement of

out-of-State licenses and for reinstatement of license;

providing for restrictions on use of title "Licensed

Recreational Therapist"; and further providing for penalties,

for license renewal and records and fees and for unlawful

practice.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220,

No.39), known as the Social Workers, Marriage and Family

Therapists and Professional Counselors Act, is amended to read:

Section 2. Legislative intent.

The practice of social work, marriage and family therapy,

recreational therapy and professional counseling within this

Commonwealth is hereby declared to affect the public safety and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

