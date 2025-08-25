Senate Resolution 139 Printer's Number 1123
PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - for adults with disabilities and seniors; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government
Commission to conduct a study on the feasibility of establishing
a registry for those who abuse individuals considered to be
vulnerable populations; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission, as part
of the study, evaluate the effectiveness of registries and
whether any less onerous solutions exist to accomplish the goal
of keeping vulnerable populations safe; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission, as part
of the study, examine the possibility and impact of creating a
combined registry of abuses for the protection of these
vulnerable populations, as well as improving, maintaining and
creating individual registries of abuse for these vulnerable
populations, including:
(1) Examining the manner in which a combined registry
passes constitutional limitations, including:
(i) The investigation approach or evidentiary
standard for registry placement.
(ii) For confirmed and or substantiated incidences,
the length of time an individual shall be required to
register for the registry and how long an incidence
impacts employment screenings or hiring.
(iii) Determining when an individual should
be placed on a registry.
(iv) The structure of the investigation process.
(v) The management of appeals.
(vi) Examining how information on the registry is
accessed by employers and other entities and how to
ensure that access to the registry is appropriately
