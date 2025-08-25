Senate Resolution 139 Printer's Number 1123

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - for adults with disabilities and seniors; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government

Commission to conduct a study on the feasibility of establishing

a registry for those who abuse individuals considered to be

vulnerable populations; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission, as part

of the study, evaluate the effectiveness of registries and

whether any less onerous solutions exist to accomplish the goal

of keeping vulnerable populations safe; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission, as part

of the study, examine the possibility and impact of creating a

combined registry of abuses for the protection of these

vulnerable populations, as well as improving, maintaining and

creating individual registries of abuse for these vulnerable

populations, including:

(1) Examining the manner in which a combined registry

passes constitutional limitations, including:

(i) The investigation approach or evidentiary

standard for registry placement.

(ii) For confirmed and or substantiated incidences,

the length of time an individual shall be required to

register for the registry and how long an incidence

impacts employment screenings or hiring.

(iii) Determining when an individual should

be placed on a registry.

(iv) The structure of the investigation process.

(v) The management of appeals.

(vi) Examining how information on the registry is

accessed by employers and other entities and how to

ensure that access to the registry is appropriately

