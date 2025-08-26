U.S. Physician’s Land in Masafer Yatta Illegally Confiscated by Israeli Settlers under Israeli Military Guard

IDF protecting illegal settlers on the Confiscated Jboor Land Structures put by Illegal Settlers on The Confiscated Land Israeli Flag put by Illegal Settlers on The Confiscated Land

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nidal Jboor, a Palestinian-American physician and co-founder of Doctors Against Genocide (DAG), has issued an urgent call for justice following the illegal confiscation of his and his family's ancestral land in Masafer Yatta by Israeli settlers.The land, which has belonged to the Jboor family for generations and is where Dr. Jboor’s father was born, before the founding of the State of Israel, was seized this week by illegal armed settlers, protected by IDF soldiers, who placed Israeli flags on the property and declared it as their own, banning the family from tending to their olive trees and vineyards. The seizure occurred without notice, legal justification, or due process, in clear violation of international law and basic property rights.The Jboor family has maintained generational ties to the land through olive cultivation, grape farming, and traditional agriculture. A small house is built on the property, which had long served as a site of cultural and familial continuity. That legacy is now under immediate threat.“This is not just my story—it’s the story of thousands of Palestinian and Palestinian-Americans whose land, homes, and heritage are being stolen and erased in broad daylight,” said Dr. Jboor. “If the U.S. government cannot stand up for its own citizens' rights, then what hope is there for justice in the world?”Doctors Against Genocide and allied organizations call on all U.S. Senators and Representatives to urgently intervene by:1-Demanding an investigation into the confiscation of land owned by U.S. citizens in the occupied West Bank.2-Upholding the property rights of Palestinian-Americans under U.S. and international law.3-Condemning the illegal annexation and settler violence that continues to displace indigenous Palestinian families.“The U.S. government must not remain silent while its own citizens and Palestinians are dispossessed,” said Karameh Kuemmerle, pediatric neurologist and DAG co-founder. “This is a test of our values, our laws, and our commitment to justice.”BackgroundMasafer Yatta is part of Area C in the southern West Bank, where Palestinians are facing increased evictions, land seizures, and settler attacks.This egregious land seizure mirrors the broader crisis of forced displacement in other areas in the South Hebron Hills, powerfully depicted in the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land. The film chronicles years of settler expansion, demolitions, and violent expulsion of Palestinian villagers under the watch, and often protection, of the Israeli military. Masafer Yatta is one of the most prominent flashpoints in that struggle.A Wider Pattern of Illegal Occupation This incident is part of a larger, well-documented pattern of illegal land confiscation, home demolitions, and forced displacement in the West Bank, where Palestinians face severe restrictions under Israel’s ongoing military occupation. Despite being deemed illegal under international law, the settler movement continues to expand, with over 700,000 settlers now residing in occupied Palestinian territory. These actions have been condemned by the United Nations and human rights organizations as violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention.In the face of relentless displacement policies, DAG reaffirms its commitment to protecting the health, rights, and dignity of all communities subjected to human rights violations.

