Innoculator Launches Free Public Download: Revolutionizing Enterprise Security

Innoculator - AI powered application protection

Time to turn enterprise security software on its head.

We are making it available for trial to anyone. We are transparent on what it will cost using a monthly subscription model. If we aren’t delivering, cancel at any time” — Duncan Thomas

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traditional Cyber Security vendors often hide pricing and restrict trials. Innoculator is changing that.The team at Innoculator are taking a very different approach to their customers. Innoculator is now available for a free 30 day / no obligation trial and the pricing is transparent and available on the website. No tricks, no qualifying by salespeople, no unexpected costs. Just a simple licensing model, and simple method to trial.“Having worked in Cyber Security Sales for 15 years, I have seen how vendors typically bring these to market. Maximise hype, hide the cost, and hide the software from the customer for as long as possible.” Said Duncan Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder. “We are taking a very different approach as we are confident in our software and the solution we bring. We are making it available for trial to anyone. We are transparent on what it will cost using a monthly subscription model. If we aren’t delivering, cancel at any time. “Innoculator combines AI generated virtual patching with a distributed architecture and centralized management to deliver network-based protections for CVE’s. For more information, please visit www.innoculator.com or contact info@innoculator.com.About Innoculator: Innoculator is an innovative AI-powered application protection platform developed to provide virtual patches for any known vulnerability, including legacy software. Headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria, Innoculator is committed to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to businesses worldwide.

