Innoculator version 1.0 released

Innoculator - AI powered application protection

What happens when you combine AI with virtual patching? You solve the vulnerability and legacy software problem.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a year of dedicated development, we are thrilled to announce the release of Innoculator , an AI-powered application protection platform. Innoculator is designed to provide virtual patches for any known vulnerability, including those found in legacy software, ensuring robust security for applications.Innoculator combines AI generated virtual patching with a distributed architecture and centralized management to deliver network-based protections for CVE’s.This release marks a significant step in changing how cyber security teams manage the cyber security challenge of patching software to fix vulnerabilities. Currently the amount of time it takes for organisations to patch even the most critical vulnerabilities can be measured in weeks or even months. Innoculator gives these teams the ability to put in place mitigations in minutes."We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved with Innoculator," said Duncan Thomas, CEO. "This platform is a game-changer for application security, providing a reliable and efficient solution to protect against unpatched vulnerabilities in minutes, a process that is typically measure in weeks or even months.”Innoculator will be starting with selected customer sites this coming week and looking for a general availability in March. For more information, please visit www.innoculator.com or contact info@innoculator.com.About Innoculator: Innoculator is an innovative AI-powered application protection platform developed to provide virtual patches for any known vulnerability, including legacy software. Headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria, Innoculator is committed to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to businesses worldwide

