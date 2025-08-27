Rare ‘Double Glow’: Comb Jelly Season Arrives Early on Florida’s Space Coast

A guest holding a bioluminescent Comb Jelly on a BK Adventure Tour.jpg Bioluminescent Comb Jellies in the Indian River Lagoon, Florida

This August, visitors are witnessing comb jellies and dinoflagellates glowing together only 40 minutes from Orlando, FL.

This year is extraordinary. Guests are paddling through glowing blue trails and then holding living comb jellies that sparkle like stars. It’s the kind of experience people remember for a lifetime.” — Audra Espinoza, Marketing Manager at BK Adventure

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Something rare is happening on Florida’s Space Coast: bioluminescent comb jellies have arrived months early, overlapping with the peak of summer dinoflagellate bioluminescence. The result? A once-in-a-season natural phenomenon where two types of glowing marine life light up the Indian River Lagoon at the same time. BK Adventure , Florida’s leading bioluminescence tour company, reports that the glow is at 4/5 and 5/5 brightness across multiple locations, making this one of the brightest summers in years.What’s Happening?Dinoflagellates: microscopic plankton that glow blue with every paddle stroke.Comb jellies: translucent, harmless creatures that shimmer in your hands like living lanterns.2025 Double Glow: For the first time in years, visitors can experience both glowing phenomena together — a rare overlap that turns Florida’s waterways into something that looks straight out of a fantasy film.Where to See the GlowTours are launching nightly from BK Adventure’s prime Space Coast locations: Haulover Canal — Wildlife hotspot with dolphins, manatees, and sunsets.Beacon 42 Boat Ramp — Florida’s darkest skies, perfect for stargazing and bioluminescence.Kiwanis Island Park (Cocoa Beach) — Family-friendly and just 40 minutes from Orlando.Kelly Park East (Merritt Island) — Summer-only Bio Fun Tour, featuring glowing waters at the island beach.Why It MattersBioluminescence has become one of Florida’s top travel bucket list experiences, drawing visitors from Orlando, Cocoa Beach, and beyond. The early arrival of comb jellies in 2025 means travelers this August are witnessing something usually reserved for winter months.AvailabilityTours are nearly sold out for New Moon Weeks, but late-night tours and select weekend spots remain. Families, couples, and groups are encouraged to book quickly before the glow shifts.Book now at bkadventure.com/florida-bioluminescent-kayaking or call (407) 519-8711.About BK AdventureBK Adventure is Florida’s #1 bioluminescence tour company, offering clear kayak, rafting, and eco-friendly night tours along the Indian River Lagoon. With multiple launch sites near Orlando, Cocoa Beach, and Titusville, BK Adventure has been featured many times as one of the top outdoor experiences in Florida.

