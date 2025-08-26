ShopAppliances.com Announces Labor Day Appliance Event

ShopAppliances.com Labor Day Sale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShopAppliances.com has announced its annual Labor Day Savings Event, featuring nationwide discounts on a wide selection of home appliances. The event includes limited-time rebates and promotional offers from leading appliance manufacturers, available exclusively on ShopAppliances.com during the holiday period.

The Labor Day promotion features savings across multiple categories including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, laundry, and complete appliance packages. Customers will also find brand-specific incentives on models from Bosch, GE, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, and ILVE.

Featured Labor Day Promotions

Up to $1,500 in rebates on select appliance packages and luxury brands

$200 off qualifying orders over $1,000 during the holiday sale period

Bundle discounts on complete kitchen appliance packages

Instant rebates on popular models across multiple categories

Categories Included in the Event

Refrigerators: French door, side-by-side, counter-depth, and smart refrigerators

Laundry: Stackable, front load, and top load washer and dryer sets

Ranges & Wall Ovens: Gas, electric, induction, and dual-fuel configurations

Dishwashers: Energy Star-certified, quiet, and panel-ready designs

Appliance Packages: Coordinated kitchen and laundry bundles with additional savings

Additional Benefits

Free delivery on qualifying orders

Nationwide shipping options

Price match guarantee on top appliance brands

Extended warranty programs available

The Labor Day Event will run through the holiday weekend. Full details are available at: https://www.shopappliances.com

About ShopAppliances.com

ShopAppliances.com is a national online retailer specializing in major home appliances. The platform offers a wide range of products from leading global brands, with services including nationwide delivery, competitive pricing, and warranty support.

Media Contact:

ShopAppliances.com – Marketing Department

📧 Media@shopappliances.com

🌐 https://www.shopappliances.com

Legal Disclaimer:

