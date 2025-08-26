ILVE USA Announces Labor Day Rebate Promotion

ILVE Promotion Ilve Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ILVE USA, the North American division of the Italian manufacturer of premium kitchen appliances, is pleased to announce its Labor Day Rebate Promotion, available for a limited time while supplies last. From July 1 through September 1, 2025, customers purchasing qualifying Majestic Ranges and Majestic Range Hoods can receive rebates of up to $1,500 through mail-in submission.

The ILVE Majestic Series is celebrated for its handcrafted Italian construction, European engineering, and customizable design options. This Labor Day season, homeowners, kitchen designers, and professional chefs have the opportunity to pair timeless craftsmanship with exclusive savings—before the promotion ends.

“Our goal with this promotion is to make our Majestic Series more accessible by offering customers added value,” said [Spokesperson Name], Director of Sales at ILVE USA. “The Majestic line represents a blend of traditional artistry and modern performance, and this event is a chance to bring that into more kitchens.”

Promotion Details

Promotion Period: July 1 – September 1, 2025

Offer Type: Mail-In Rebate

Eligible Products: ILVE Majestic Series Ranges & Majestic Range Hoods

Rebate Amounts:

$1,500 rebate with purchase of a 60″ Range + matching Hood

$1,000 rebate with purchase of a 48″ Range + matching Hood

$750 rebate with purchase of a 30″, 36″, or 40″ Range + matching Hood

Rebate Submission Deadline:

Submissions must be postmarked within 30 days of purchase.

Full details and forms are available at: https://us.ilve.com/rebate-claim

⚠️ Hurry – this rebate promotion ends September 1, 2025, and is only valid while supplies last.

About the ILVE Majestic Series

Handcrafted in Italy, ILVE’s Majestic Series ranges and hoods are available in a wide range of colors, sizes, and configurations. Each appliance is designed to provide professional performance with home-cooking convenience, featuring precise temperature control, rotisserie options, and warming drawers.

About ILVE USA

Founded in 1952 in Campodarsego, Italy, ILVE produces premium cooking appliances including ranges, ovens, cooktops, and hoods. ILVE USA distributes these products across North America through authorized dealers and design professionals.

ILVE USA – Marketing Department

📧 marketing@us.ilve.com

📞 646-444-8054

🌐 https://us.ilve.com

Legal Disclaimer:

