Time Is Running Out to Apply for a North Dakota Destination Development Grant

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is encouraging eligible organizations to submit applications for the 2025 Destination Development Grant Program before the portal closes at 5 p.m. CDT on Sept. 2, 2025.

This $15 million initiative, funded by the 69th Legislative Assembly, is designed to strengthen North Dakota’s tourism industry by supporting the development and expansion of attractions that drive economic growth and enhance quality of life.

Destination Development Grant – Funding Options

Applicants may apply under one of the following three options. A total of $15 million is available, divided equally across the three options. Please review the criteria carefully and select the option that best aligns with your project.

Option 1: $5 Million – 1:1 Match Required $5 million for single or multiple projects. 1:1 match required (cash or in-kind support). Reimbursement of 50% of invoices for cash match.

Option 2: $5 Million – Match Waiver Allowed $5 million for projects unable to raise matching funds. No match required, but a Match Waiver Request must be submitted.

Option 3: $5 Million (Awards up to $500,000) Up to $500,000 per project. 1:1 match required (cash or in-kind support). Priority for projects in rural communities with populations under 20,000.



Eligible projects include the construction or expansion of tourism, recreation, entertainment, historic, or cultural attractions, as well as infrastructure investments that directly support tourism. Generally, projects that are state- or government-owned facilities are not eligible for funding, and grant funds may not be used for staffing, strategic planning, marketing, or ongoing operational expenses.

Applicants must submit a detailed project description, budget, and letters of support online. Strong proposals will demonstrate a clear vision, alignment with tourism goals, and long-term impact.

Information on the Destination Development Grant is available at https://ndgov.link/DestinationDevelopment.