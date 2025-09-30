North Dakota Department of Commerce Opens Applications for 2025 Tribal Tourism Grants

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced the opening of the 2025 Tribal Tourism Grants, with $100,000 in funding available to support tourism initiatives led by tribal nations across the state.

Beginning Oct. 1, eligible tribal governments may apply for grants of up to $20,000 to promote and enhance tourism opportunities within their communities. The grants are available for the current biennium, which runs from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2027.

To be eligible, applicants must be a tribal government that shares geography with the State of North Dakota and must submit a concise application letter outlining their proposed tourism project, success metrics, and proof of a 1:1 match from non-state sources.

Projects will be evaluated based on their potential to attract non-resident visitors and enhance tourism offerings. Success will be measured through indicators such as website traffic, media reach, new bookings, and the development of new tourism experiences. Applications must be submitted electronically to Commerce Grant Administrator McKenzie Clayburgh at clayburghmckenzie@nd.gov.

The Tribal Tourism Grant program was made possible through legislation passed by the North Dakota Legislature in House Bill 1581, underscoring the state’s commitment to supporting tribal-led tourism development.

For more information and application guidelines, visit https://ndgov.link/TribalTourismGrants.