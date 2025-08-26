AGII Launches AI-Driven Web3 App on iOS & Android to Accelerate Smart Contract Automation

Exploring New Frontiers: Unveiling the Next Phase in Digital Innovation

The mobile release delivers real-time decentralized automation and intelligence to users worldwide

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGII today announced the official launch of its AI-powered Web3 application on both iOS and Android platforms, enabling users to build, deploy, and manage smart contracts from anywhere. Designed with mobile-first agility, the app integrates predictive intelligence, automation engines, and secure contract tools—bringing seamless, scalable decentralized workflows to the fingertips of developers, creators, and innovators.The AGII app delivers real-time decentralized logic execution through adaptive AI systems, providing fast and intelligent contract management on the go. With built-in modules for autonomous smart contract creation, risk detection, and live diagnostics, users can confidently deploy across multiple chains while maintaining operational resilience. The intuitive UI allows for easy onboarding without compromising the depth of infrastructure control required for advanced Web3 development.This mobile rollout expands AGII’s reach beyond desktop environments, offering global access to automation tooling without sacrificing performance. Users can now initiate blockchain workflows, audit contract logic, and monitor activity in real time—fueling always-on innovation and minimizing time-to-deployment. The app has been engineered for low-latency responsiveness, ensuring consistent execution across high-demand use cases such as DeFi, DAOs, and AI-integrated platforms.The launch marks a strategic step in AGII’s roadmap to decentralize and democratize advanced contract tools, allowing teams to remain agile and secure across devices. With mobile access now live, AGII continues to bridge infrastructure innovation with accessibility—equipping the next wave of builders with the tools needed for intelligent Web3 expansion.About AGIIAGII is an AI-driven smart contract automation platform engineered to enhance the performance, safety, and scalability of decentralized applications. AGII blends predictive intelligence, real-time logic execution, and modular design to power adaptive Web3 infrastructure across industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.