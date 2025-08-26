AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces Elections for Board of Director Positions

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit organization that stewards the forever-free, community-owned and governed, open-source enterprise Linux operating system AlmaLinux OS, today announced elections to fill seven Board of Director positions. The election is scheduled to take place August 31, 2025 through September 14, 2025. Nominations have been open since AlmaLinux Day: Vancouver on August 9, 2025 and will be accepted through August 30, 2025.To be eligible for nomination, nominees must be an AlmaLinux OS Foundation member for at least three months by August 31 and be nominated by an AlmaLinux OS Foundation member in good standing. Self nominations are permitted. To submit a nomination, email the nominee’s name and email address to elections@almalinux.org.“The board of directors is the bedrock of our organization and drives our overall mission,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “The members of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation once again will have the chance to use their voice to drive the future of AlmaLinux.”Members of the AlmaLinux community can apply to join the foundation until August 28th to potentially be included in this year’s election. Visit https://almalinux.org/members/ More information on the election process is available at:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

