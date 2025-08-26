Laxson Provisions Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in New Braunfels

Laxson Provisions, New Braunfels Texas Laxson Chorizo, an extremely popular taco filling in San Antonio Delicious pork tacos with fresh toppings, made with premium quality meat from Laxson Provisions

Company Marks Major Milestone on the Eve of Its 90th Anniversary

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laxson Provisions , a cornerstone of Texas’ food culture since 1935, is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in New Braunfels, Texas. The facility, located at 880 Hwy 46, will officially open its doors on September 8, 2025, marking a transformative moment for the company as it prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary later this year.“This expansion represents both our future and our history,” said Chad Everhart, President of Laxson Provisions. “As we look ahead to our 90th year, we’re building on nearly a century of family tradition and customer trust. The New Braunfels facility is a powerful step forward, equipping us with the resources and technology to better serve our customers while preserving the artisan quality that defines our products.”The New Braunfels facility significantly increases Laxson Provisions’ production capacity while also incorporating advanced food safety and sustainability measures. Designed with efficiency and growth in mind, the expansion will allow the company to bring its award-winning products — including barbacoa, chorizo, and smoked sausages — to more customers than ever before.In addition to strengthening wholesale operations, the new facility will also serve the community directly. For the first time, local customers will be able to order Laxson Provisions products curbside at discount prices, making it easier than ever to bring authentic San Antonio flavors home. This direct-to-consumer option reflects Laxson’s commitment to not only growing nationally but also giving back locally.The company also highlighted the importance of the facility for its employees and the community. “This is about creating opportunity,” said Mandy Craig, CEO of Laxson Provisions. “The New Braunfels facility not only positions us for explosive growth, but also ensures we can continue to provide jobs, support local suppliers, and serve our customers with the same level of quality and care that’s been our hallmark since 1935. Opening our doors to the public through curbside ordering is just one more way we’re strengthening our bond with the community.”

