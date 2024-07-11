Laxson Provisions Set for Explosive Growth with Strategic New Talent
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laxson Provisions is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of our team with the addition of four highly talented professionals who embody our commitment to innovation, excellence, and continued growth in the meat processing industry. We are elated to welcome Eudoro, Chandler, Alexis, and Dustin to the Laxson Provisions family.
Eudoro Magana, Production Supervisor
Eudoro, a United States Marine, and five-year veteran of Impossible Foods (www.impossiblefoods.com), joins Laxson Provisions as a Production Supervisor. His experience in scaling a food enterprise from a small operation to a multi-billion-dollar global powerhouse will be extremely valuable to Laxson Provisions at this stage in its growth.
Chandler Jones, Sales Associate
Chandler joins us from Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, (www.tamucc.edu) where he recently graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a strong focus on Marketing and Sales. We are excited to have Chandler on the team and are confident that his contributions will play a key role in continuing to achieve Laxson Provisions’ ambitious goals.
Alexis Grado, Facilities Manager
Alexis joins us from Core-Mark International (www.core-mark.com), where he was a Maintenance Lead. As the new Facilities Manager for all of Laxson Provisions’ facilities and fleet, he has no shortage of projects where his expertise is needed. With over 15 years of experience in maintenance and facilities management, Alexis is already rapidly adding value to our food safety and maintenance programs.
Dustin Jones, Production Supervisor
Dustin comes to us from Dean & Peeler’s Supreme Meat Purveyors operation, where he wore many hats during his tenure, including subject matter expertise in steaks, ground meat, and sausage manufacturing, planning, and sales. A graduate of Texas Tech University with a degree in Animal Science, his strategic vision, know-how, and leadership will be vital as we continue to expand and innovate, and we are so excited to have him join the Laxson Family.
Quote from Company President, Chad Everhart:
"We are thrilled to welcome Eudoro, Chandler, Alexis, and Dustin to our team. Their collective expertise and passion for excellence are exactly what we need as we embark on this exciting phase of growth. Each of them brings unique skills and perspectives that will undoubtedly strengthen our position in the marketplace and are already showing promise in helping us to achieve our strategic objectives." – Chad Everhart, President, Laxson Provisions
About Laxson Provisions:
For almost 90 years, Laxson Provisions has been passionate about meat. Lovingly handcrafting meat products in San Antonio, Texas since 1935, Laxson Provisions prides itself on using an artisan batch process and adhering to the highest quality standards in their USDA-inspected operation. Their award-winning products include barbacoa, chorizo, smoked sausage, and more. Most are rooted in family recipes that have been passed down through generations.
Laxson Provisions’ mission is to craft only the highest quality products using old-world techniques to ensure an authentic flavor profile and the highest quality product. As one of the few certified women-owned meat businesses in the U.S., Laxson Provisions is also committed to increasing the inclusivity and diversity of the meat industry, particularly for small and very-small meat processors across the US.
