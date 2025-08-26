Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 25

CANADA, August 26 - Released on August 25, 2025

As of 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 25, there are 45 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, 10 are categorized as contained, one is not contained, 30 are ongoing assessments and four are listed as protecting values.

This year, Saskatchewan has had 469 wildfires, which is below last year’s 523 wildfires to date and higher than the five-year average of 397 wildfires to date.

As a result of improved weather conditions and the reduced threat of wildfires, there are currently no evacuated communities in the province, and all highway access is open.

The MUSKEG fire, located North of La Plonge Reserve and Beauval is the only remaining fire in the province that is currently not contained. Crews remain actioning the fire and targeting hot spots.

-30-

For more information, contact: