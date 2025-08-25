City installing Narcan Vending Machines throughout Lawrence

Program funded through a Kansas Fights Addiction grant

The City of Lawrence is making it easier for community members to access life-saving medicine during times of crisis. Through grant funding from Kansas Fights Addiction, the City’s Homeless Solutions Division is installing approximately eight Narcan vending machines throughout the community – beginning with three machines installed on Friday, August 22.

The first three Narcan vending machines were installed – and are now available for community members to access – at agencies partnered in our ongoing work to end chronic homelessness:

Lawrence Community Shelter | 3655 E 25th St., Lawrence, KS 66046

Homeless Resource Center | 944 Kentucky St., Lawrence, KS 66044

Heartland Community Health Center | 1312 W 6th St., Lawrence, KS 66044

Narcan vending machines will expand the Homeless Response Team’s capacity to serve community members who are experiencing substance use disorder. In addition to the vending machines themselves, the $200,000 grant also supports the naloxone kits in the machines, fentanyl test strips, trauma-informed care training, and additional contracted staff to support this work.

“With these machines, we’re increasing access to a vital, life-saving resource,” said Misty Bosch-Hastings, Director of Homeless Solutions, City of Lawrence. “This project is a great example of community collaboration and innovation – with many partner organizations coming together in an effort to save more lives.”

The initial grant application envisioned just one Narcan vending machine but through collaboration with Schmidt Vending, the City was able to repurpose used machines – which are cheaper – and expanded the scope of the project to its current vision of eight machines throughout the community.

The Homeless Response Team’s work to expand street outreach and services for people experiencing homelessness is included in the goals outlined in A Place for Everyone, the community plan to end chronic homelessness. More information on A Place for Everyone is online: dgcoks.gov/aplaceforeveryone.

