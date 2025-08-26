Kaysean Taps Karen Smith as Manager and Publicist to Amplify His Next Chapter

Karen Smith Kaysean

I’m focused on more than music — I’m building legacy. Karen understands my vision and brings the strategy and connections I need as a manager and publicist. Together, we’re taking my music next level.” — Kaysean

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sacramento-born rapper and R&B artist Kaysean has appointed Karen Smith as his new manager and publicist, marking a major step forward as he shapes the next phase of his career.Known for weaving together the raw edges of hip-hop with the soul of R&B, Kaysean’s sound is rooted in struggle, ambition, and love. His music paints vivid stories of his past while pointing toward the future, balancing street perspective with heartfelt honesty. Now based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kaysean is emerging as a new voice with something real to say — and the momentum to match.I’m focused on more than music — I’m building legacy,” said Kaysean. “Karen understands my vision and brings the strategy and connections I need as a manager and publicist. Together, we’re taking my music next level.”Smith, a celebrity publicist and member of the Recording Academy , originally from Birmingham, Alabama and now working out of the San Francisco Bay Area, has represented artists across music and film. In her role with Kaysean, she will guide career strategy, press outreach, and industry positioning.“Kaysean’s voice carries truth and connection,” said Smith. “That’s the type of artist who breaks through — because people feel it. My role is to make sure his story and his music get the stage they deserve.”About KayseanFrom Sacramento, California, now residing in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kaysean is an emerging rap and R&B artist blending heartfelt melodies with unfiltered lyricism. His music channels struggle, ambition, and love, inspired by both the soulfulness of R&B and the rawness of hip-hop. More than sound, his artistry is about connection — giving listeners something real to hold onto while putting Sacramento on the map in a new light. Follow Kaysean on Instagram: @kayseanfrm33rdAbout Karen SmithKaren Smith is a publicist, manager, event planner, and music and festival producer with more than 20 years of experience in executive communications, marketing, and live event production. A member of the Recording Academy and a board member of the Public Relations Society of America’s North Pacific District, she has represented high-profile executive clients and celebrity talent across music, film, sports, and entertainment—securing endorsements, building brand partnerships, and producing standout events. Originally from Birmingham, Alabama and now based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Smith is recognized for combining strategic vision with deep industry connections to elevate artists, amplify their reach, and create lasting impact on the national stage. Follow Karen Smith on Instagram: @karen_that_smith_girl

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.