ProAssisting Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Fractional Executive Assistant Service Company Ranks #2466 with 172% Growth Over Three Years

CANANDAIGUA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine has announced ProAssisting as #2466 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, ranking the fastest-growing private companies in America with 172% growth over three years. This prestigious recognition establishes ProAssisting as a leader in fractional executive assistant services.

The Inc. 5000 list represents the most successful independent businesses in the United States, with companies ranked by percentage revenue growth over a 3-year period. ProAssisting's inclusion demonstrates sustained growth and market leadership in the changing executive support industry.

"We're thrilled ProAssisting has made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list," says Ethan Bull, Co-founder and President. "Our focus on partnering with exceptional executive assistants based in the United States with leaders of US-based companies has allowed for continued growth since our inception in 2018, and this recognition is a testament to our service."

Stephanie Bull, Co-founder and CEO, adds, "We could not have made this list without the partnerships with our ProAssistants—executive assistants who have the career experience needed to provide exceptional long-term support to our clients on a fractional basis."

Redefining Executive Support

Founded in 2018, ProAssisting identified a critical gap in the market: companies needed high-level executive support but didn't always require full-time, in-house assistance.

The company pioneered fractional executive assistance using experienced professionals who work in five key areas: Business Partner, Chief of Staff, Project Manager, Assistant/Scheduler, and Personal Assistant.

ProAssisting's growth shows how executives are changing the way they get support. The company has shown that remote fractional assistants can do 95% of what an in-house executive assistant does, but with more flexibility and at lower cost.

What makes ProAssisting different is how carefully they choose people and their unique business approach:

3-to-1 Executive-to-Assistant Ratio: Each ProAssistant supports a maximum of three clients, ensuring dedicated attention and deep partnerships

Premium Talent: The company maintains an acceptance rate below 5%, recruiting career executive assistants with 5 to 20+ years of experience at Fortune 500 companies

Fair Compensation Model: ProAssistants receive compensation commensurate with their experience, which is 75+% of client fees, allowing for long-term partnerships between client and EA.

Team of Career Professionals

ProAssisting's team includes over 35 career executive assistants, called ProAssistants, who bring expertise from companies like Oracle, Target, and Walmart. These professionals have supported CEOs through IPOs, managed multi-million dollar events, and coordinated board meetings for public companies.

"These aren't entry-level virtual assistants," explains Ethan Bull. "They're professionals who chose to be executive assistants as their career. They invest in their skills, participate in professional communities, and see this work as a calling, not a stepping stone."

The company keeps ProAssistants long-term because they treat them as partners, not just contractors. They compensate them properly and help build client relationships that often last for years.

Building on Previous Recognition

This Inc. 5000 recognition builds on ProAssisting's 2024 Inc. Power Partner Award, where the company earned honors in four categories: Best U.S. Power Partner, Productivity, Outsource Solutions, and Business Products & Services.

The Power Partner Awards recognize exceptional B2B providers that support businesses in scaling and reaching their goals, with winners featured in Inc. magazine's November 2024 issue.

While the Power Partner recognition honored ProAssisting's proven track record in helping businesses scale through expert support, the Inc. 5000 listing specifically measures revenue growth and market expansion over a 3-year period.

The combination of these recognitions demonstrates both ProAssisting's operational excellence in serving clients and its sustained business growth in the competitive executive support market.

ProAssisting's longstanding client partnerships include notable executives such as CNBC's Fast Money Contributor and NY Times Bestselling Author Karen Finerman, former CEO and Chair of Ally Bank Barbara Yastine, and Chairman of Alba Wheels Up International Damien Stile.

Looking Forward

As ProAssisting continues to grow, the company remains focused on educating the market about the difference between task-based virtual assistance and strategic executive assistant support.

Future initiatives include expanding The ProAssisting Academy to help and train our ProAssistants and other EAs eager to work with clients fractionally while growing their skills.

"We're not trying to be the biggest," says Stephanie Bull. "We're focused on being the best at what we do—connecting exceptional assistants with leaders who need top-tier support but not a full-time employee. When you get the fundamentals right, growth follows naturally."

About ProAssisting

ProAssisting is a leading provider of remote, fractional executive assistant support services, enabling clients across the U.S. to focus on their best work instead of busy work. Founded in 2018, ProAssisting connects clients with highly skilled, U.S.-based ProAssistants who possess a minimum of five years of experience supporting high-level executives, board members, or business owners. The company's unique 3-to-1 client ratio and fair compensation model ensure exceptional service delivery while maintaining long-term partnerships. For more information, visit proassisting.com.

