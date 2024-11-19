Inc. Names ProAssisting as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

ProAssisting

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

Being named an Inc. Power Partner 2024 is a testament to the success of our clients and their ProAssistants and to our ability to provide fractional executive assistant support from top-level EAs.” — Stephanie Bull, CEO & Co-founder, ProAssisting

CANANDAIGUA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year’s list recognizes ProAssisting among 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions. “This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders who were happy to attest to a vendor’s genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We’re happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”

ProAssisting’s longstanding client partnerships stretching back to its inception in 2018 with clients like CNBC’s Fast Money Contributor, NY Times Bestselling Author and Board Director Karen Finerman, former CEO and Chair of Alley Bank and Board Director Barbara Yastine, and CEO of Alba Wheels Up International Damien Stile, prove that their 3-to-1 client to executive assistant ratio combined with their fractional pricing model can ‘right size’ the support needed for CEOs, Board Directors, business owners, and entrepreneurs without the need for a full-time assistant.

Based on their decades of experience providing executive assistant support for principals in high finance, entertainment, publishing, fashion, advertising, and healthcare, Stephanie and Ethan Bull recognized the value in fractional and remote executive assistant support before the terms ‘fractional’ and ‘remote’ were embraced as a way for business leaders to partner with top talent without the geographical or financial constraints of hiring full-time, in-house employees.

Having ten clients –the maximum allowed- praise their partnership with ProAssisting for their Inc. Power Partner submission process further testifies to the success of their unique view and business model for providing high-level, remote fractional executive assistant support.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

About ProAssisting

ProAssisting is a leading provider of remote, fractional executive assistant support services, enabling clients across the U.S. to focus on doing their best work instead of their busy work. Founded to make top-tier executive support accessible to a broader range of individuals and businesses, ProAssisting connects clients with highly skilled, U.S.-based ProAssistants. Each ProAssistant possesses a minimum of five years of experience supporting high-level executives, board members, or business owners in roles such as executive assistant, project manager, or Chief of Staff. This expertise ensures clients receive the support they need without the additional cost of hiring an in-house, full-time employee of the same caliber. For more information, visit proassisting.com.

