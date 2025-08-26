Invoke Named a Leading Microsoft Entra Suite Services & Integration Partner
Invoke - We ignite secure innovation
Invoke empowers enterprises as a top Microsoft Entra partner, delivering secure, innovative identity and network access for today’s digital landscape.
“Being named a leading Microsoft Entra Suite partner reflects our commitment to secure innovation. As AI solutions like Copilot reshape productivity, identity and governance are more critical than ever.” said Stephen Leuthold, Co-Founder and Director of Security & Modern Work at Invoke. “We help organizations prepare for and protect their AI journey with confidence.”
Driving Secure Innovation
By partnering with Microsoft, Invoke leverages the Entra Suite to provide enterprises with Zero Trust network access, AI-driven identity protection, and streamlined compliance. Their deep expertise in identity strategy and security integration positions them as trusted advisors for organizations seeking to enhance both productivity and protection.
Key Benefits for Customers
Partnering with Invoke offers enterprises a competitive edge, ensuring they receive maximum value from the partnership. This includes accelerated deployment and risk reduction, cost-efficient security strategies, operational flexibility and confidence in compliance.
With its inclusion on Microsoft’s exclusive list, Invoke is leading the charge in transforming identity & network access, giving organizations the confidence to navigate the digital era securely.
For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com to learn more and unlock your path to secure innovation today.
