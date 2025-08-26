Invoke Named a Leading Microsoft Entra Suite Services & Integration Partner

Invoke - We ignite secure innovation Invoke Member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Microsoft Solutions Partner, Security Specialist - Invoke

Invoke empowers enterprises as a top Microsoft Entra partner, delivering secure, innovative identity and network access for today’s digital landscape.

Invoke’s recognition as a top Microsoft Entra Suite partner underscores its commitment to secure innovation as AI like Copilot makes identity and governance more vital than ever.” — Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke , a trailblazer in cybersecurity and AI-driven business solutions, announced its designation as a Microsoft Entra Suite services and integration partner . This exclusive recognition highlights Invoke’s expertise in delivering scalable, secure identity and network access solutions that enable enterprises to navigate the complexities of modern IT environments.“Being named a leading Microsoft Entra Suite partner reflects our commitment to secure innovation. As AI solutions like Copilot reshape productivity, identity and governance are more critical than ever.” said Stephen Leuthold, Co-Founder and Director of Security & Modern Work at Invoke. “We help organizations prepare for and protect their AI journey with confidence.”Driving Secure InnovationBy partnering with Microsoft , Invoke leverages the Entra Suite to provide enterprises with Zero Trust network access, AI-driven identity protection, and streamlined compliance. Their deep expertise in identity strategy and security integration positions them as trusted advisors for organizations seeking to enhance both productivity and protection.Key Benefits for CustomersPartnering with Invoke offers enterprises a competitive edge, ensuring they receive maximum value from the partnership. This includes accelerated deployment and risk reduction, cost-efficient security strategies, operational flexibility and confidence in compliance.With its inclusion on Microsoft’s exclusive list, Invoke is leading the charge in transforming identity & network access, giving organizations the confidence to navigate the digital era securely.For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com to learn more and unlock your path to secure innovation today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.