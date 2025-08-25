Live Whole Health #287: Coconut lime hydration

This recipe may have you singing Harry Nilsson’s 1970’s catchy chorus on repeat! This version, however, is putting the lime in the coconut water, as our end-of-summer hydration anthem.

When the summer heat hits, staying hydrated isn’t just about drinking more water, it’s also about replacing the electrolytes your body loses through sweat. That’s where this crisp blend comes in, with coconut water, fresh lime juice, cucumber and mint. Together, they make a natural electrolyte powerhouse that’s perfect for hot summer days, post sweaty workouts or even an appealing mocktail.

Coconut water packs potassium, magnesium and calcium—everything your body craves after sweating it out—without the artificial dyes and sugar overload of most neon sports drinks.

Lime brings a tangy pop of vitamin C and antioxidants.

Cucumber adds a layer of cooling hydration.

Mint refreshes the palate and supports digestion.

Your new favorite mocktail

Looking to cut back on alcohol? This nutrient-packed drink doubles as a crisp, feel-good alternative, keeping the social vibe without the dehydrating effects or the next-day sluggishness.

Check out this VHA Healthy Teaching Kitchen video for the full recipe—with no artificial additives, no hangover, just hydrating refreshment!

So, stir it up, sip it slowly and let that song play in your head for all the right reasons.

Recipe

Electrolyte Coconut Beverage

Prep: 15 minutes | Yield: 1 serving | Serving Size: about 1.5 cups

Ingredients

• 6 oz coconut water

• 1 TBSP of fresh lime juice

• 1 TBSP mint and honey syrup

• 3 cucumber slices

• 1 cup of ice

Mint and Honey Syrup:

• 1/4 cup honey

• 1/4 cup water

• 10 fresh mint leaves

Directions

1. First, combine all the ingredients for the mint and honey syrup into a small saucepan and cook over medium-low heat for 5-8 minutes.

2. Strain out the mint leaves and let cool. Store in the fridge in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

3. Fill a tall glass with 1 cup of ice and then add lime juice and 1 TBSP of mint and honey syrup.

4. Next, pour in the coconut water, and stir briefly.

5. Add cucumber slices and lime wedge for garnish.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Serving: 60 Calories: | Carbohydrates: 13g | 0.5 Protein: 0.5g | Fat: 0g | Saturated Fat: 0g | Fiber: 0.1g

Adapted from the flavorfullife.com | For more recipes, please visit Nutrition and Food Services.