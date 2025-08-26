Savor Culinary Services Celebrates 23 Years In Business

Chef Deb Chef Deb - Founder/Owner of Chef Deb Coaching

The Award-Winning Culinary Company Has Provided Over Two Decades of Customized Meals for Clients in Dallas and Fort Worth

Our meals save time, stress and guilt over eating.” — Chef Deb Oxman, Founder/ Owner of Savor Culinary Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Culinary Services , an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight dining across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, is celebrating 23 years of culinary innovation, creativity and excellence.Since its start, Savor has been bringing people together through customized and organic curated meals. What started as a passion for healthy, personalized dining has grown into an award-winning culinary business that has served families, busy professionals, and athletes.“When I created Savor, people said that a culinary medicine company would never work - I guess they were wrong,” says Savor Culinary Services’ Founder, Chef Deb Oxman , originally a licensed physical therapist, who was inspired to switch careers after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age two. She found his symptoms were improved (and triggered) by his diet. “Our meals save time, stress and guilt over eating.”To celebrate their anniversary, Savor is offering anniversary perks for back-to-school clients: for the rest of the month of August, new clients will receive two customized snacks for four servings using whole food nutrition for their first three services.“The start of the school year brings new routines, tighter schedules, and endless to-do lists,” says Chef Deb. “Between homework, work meetings, and after-school activities, the last thing you should worry about is what’s for dinner.”All of Savor’s chef-prepared customized meals and drinks are made to client’s preferences, food intolerances, dietary needs and special diets. The company sources organic ingredients, grass-fed meats, sustainably caught seafood, free range poultry, and local and seasonal ingredients. The meals are prepared without any seed oils or preservatives, and can accommodate any dietary need or preference, including dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan and keto. Focusing on sustainability and partnering with local farmers, Savor aims to bring the best of the culinary world to clients.Savor also gives back to the community by providing culinary services, free meals and monetary donations to organizations throughout Dallas and Fort Worth, including: Empty Bowls, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Wish with Wings, March of Dimes, Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.###About Savor Culinary ServicesSavor Culinary Services is an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Savor, specializing in crafting memorable cuisine that accommodates any food allergy and request, is owned and run by Chef Deb Oxman, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love. More information can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com

