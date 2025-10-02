Dallas/ Fort Worth’s Savor Culinary Services Announces Their 2025 Holiday Catering Menu

Chef Deb - Founder/Owner of Chef Deb Coaching Holiday 2025 Menu

New Menu Accommodates All Dietary Needs and Eating Plans, Allowing Clients to Enjoy the Holidays

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Culinary Services , an award-winning culinary services company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight dining across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, announces their new 2025 Holiday Catering Menu . The menu is available for current personal chef clients, those wanting holiday catering, and for travelers at 41,000 feet.To allow clients to enjoy the holidays spending quality time with friends and family, rather than cooking in the kitchen, the Chefs at Savor crafted holiday feasts worth remembering, including: Truffle-Honey Glazed Turkey Tenderloin, Wild Boar Al Pastor Tacos, Ancho Chili Crusted Beef Tenderloin, Crawfish Mac & Cheese, New Orleans BBQ Shrimp & Grits, and more.Whether clients are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, keto, managing diabetes, or simply want a healthier spin on tradition, the Savor team customizes the Holiday Menu around all needs to create fully personalized options. Savor also offers their Holiday Menu to private jet clients, preparing in-flight catering that is nourishing and also fully customizable.“Holidays are a time to celebrate—not a time to stress,” says Savor Culinary Services’ Founder/Owner Chef Deb Oxman. “Let Savor do the work for you. From Thanksgiving, to Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s, our catering and personal chef services have you covered - accommodating all dietary needs and eating plans - for your holiday dinner or gathering.”Since 2002, Savor has been bringing people together through customized and organic curated meals. What started as a passion for healthy, personalized dining has grown into an award-winning culinary business that serves families, busy professionals, and athletes. The Holiday Menu, like all of Savor’s menus, sources organic ingredients, grass-fed meats, sustainably caught seafood, free range poultry, and local and seasonal ingredients. Meals are prepared without any seed oils or preservatives, and can accommodate any dietary need or preference. Focusing on sustainability and partnering with local farmers, Savor aims to bring the best of the culinary world to clients all year long.“Savor is the only caterer in the Dallas / Fort Worth area that accommodates all dietary needs and eating plans,” says Oxman. “Enjoy the holidays and leave the cooking to us.”Catering orders for Thanksgiving close on Nov. 21st and for Christmas on Dec. 20th. The Holiday Catering Menu can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/savor-holiday-catering-menu-updated-2021.pdf ###About Savor Culinary ServicesSavor Culinary Services is an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Savor, specializing in crafting memorable cuisine that accommodates any food allergy and request, is owned and run by Chef Deb Oxman, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love. More information can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com

