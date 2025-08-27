Bright Saver Launches As First Organization to Bring Plug-In Solar to America

Plug-in solar panel set up on a deck Plug-in solar panel installed on a balcony

Receives $500,000 in grants to enable solar accessibility for tens of millions of households; promises immediate savings for Americans – no rooftop required

Plug-in solar panels offer an affordable way for homes to generate their own clean power. Proven in Europe, this technology will deliver immediate savings and lasting climate impact for Americans.” — Kevin Chou, executive director of Bright Saver

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Saver , the first organization dedicated to bringing plug-in solar to the U.S., officially launched today to lower energy costs for households and garner widespread clean energy adoption. The organization, founded in January 2025, also announced it has raised $500,000 in early funding from TrueVentures.org, Alejandro Foung (who is trustee of the Walter and Elise Haas Sr. Fund and trustee of the Rockefeller Family Fund), Lisa Guerra, board of directors at The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, and others. Bright Saver aims to bring affordable clean energy technology to millions of U.S. households through the adoption of plug-in solar technology which consumers can install themselves.“Bright Saver was founded on a simple innovative idea: Affordable solar energy should be accessible to every American. With energy prices soaring, families across America are struggling to pay their utility bills – often with little choice or control,” said Kevin Chou, executive director of Bright Saver. “Plug-in solar panels offer an affordable way for households to generate their own clean power. Already proven in Europe to cut bills and carbon emissions, this technology will deliver immediate savings and lasting climate impact for American homes.”“At TrueVentures.org, we believe that visionary founders have the power to tackle our biggest challenges – and Kevin exemplifies that,” said Christiaan Vorkink, Vice President at True Ventures. “It’s rare to see someone who has built and scaled a tech unicorn now applying that same drive and expertise to solving a problem in the social sphere. We’re excited to be backing Kevin and Bright Saver as they bring proven business acumen to the movement to make plug-in solar accessible to millions of households.”“The climate crisis demands that we move faster – and we can’t afford to wait for perfect solutions that only reach a few,” said Alejandro Foung, founder of Redwoods. “ I know from my foundation work and personal philanthropic work, the most important solutions are those that can scale quickly. Plug-in solar has the potential to grow to tens of millions of households in the U.S. within just a few years. This solution works because it harnesses market forces to drive incredible ROI for Americans while delivering real, immediate impact. I’m proud to support Bright Saver’s mission to accelerate this practical, scalable solution at the speed we need.”A Movement for Affordability & Energy IndependenceAs energy prices climb, more American households are struggling to meet their expenses. Some Americans can defray their energy costs with residential solar; however, residential solar is inaccessible to 70% of American households due to cost and barriers such as being renters. As climate legislation is rolled back, Bright Saver aims to provide a flexible, immediately impactful way for all Americans to generate their own renewable power and save money.Sean, a renter in Concord, California, whose plug-in solar system was installed in April 2025, said, “I tried to convince my landlord to get rooftop solar but he didn’t want to do it. In the middle of the summer, our monthly PG&E bill is around $400. I did the quick math and figured that in the summer months, getting balcony solar is definitely worth it.”Clearing the Path for Clean EnergyDespite the proven benefits of plug-in solar in countries like Germany, outdated regulations have slowed its adoption in the U.S. But earlier this year, with support from Bright Saver’s nonpartisan public education efforts, Utah Representative Raymond Ward was successful in clearing the path for plug-in solar for his state, enabling Utah residents to lower costs for families, cut carbon emissions at scale, and accelerate America’s transition to clean energy.“This is a common-sense solution that lets Utah families generate some of their own solar power at much lower costs,” said Representative Raymond Ward (R-Utah). “By updating our safety regulations to match current proven solar technology, we are giving people the freedom to produce their own energy, lower their utility bills, and be more self-reliant – without any government mandates or taxpayer subsidies.”A Call for Community ActionBright Saver’s strategy is rooted in collective action. By working with community organizations and educating policymakers, Bright Saver aims to raise awareness, reduce costs for all households at scale, and support clearing regulatory barriers.“We want all Americans to have an option for residential solar,” said Cora Stryker, Bright Saver co-founder. “We’re building a movement so everyone – especially those who’ve been left out – can reduce utility bills and greenhouse gas emissions at the same time.”For more information on how to get involved, become an early adopter of a plug-in solar panel, or donate to the cause, visit www.brightsaver.org About Bright SaverBright Saver empowers millions of American households to generate their own clean energy from balconies, patios, and small spaces — no roof or deep pockets required. By combining public education and affordable technology, we're building a movement to democratize solar in the U.S. and help everyday people save money while fighting climate change. To learn more, get involved, or support our mission, visit www.BrightSaver.org

