New Bright Saver Whitepaper Finds Plug-In Solar Could Expand Energy Affordability and Access to 1 in 6 Americans

Shows regulatory reform of plug-in systems could unleash affordable, resilient clean energy nationwide without subsidies or taxpayer dollars

Bright Saver is among the remarkable leaders of the upstart balcony solar movement in America.” — Bill McKibben, environmentalist, author, and journalist

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new whitepaper from Bright Saver, the nonprofit leading America’s plug-in solar movement, reveals how small, self-install solar systems – already adopted across much of Europe – could transform energy affordability and resilience for millions of U.S. households currently locked out of rooftop solar.Titled “Democratizing Solar: How Plug-In Solar Expands Energy Affordability and Resilience for 60 Million Americans,” the report outlines how budget-neutral reforms like Utah’s 2025 H.B. 340 can empower renters, apartment dwellers, and low-income families to participate directly in the clean energy transition.Plug-in or “balcony” solar systems, which connect safely to a standard outlet, cost 80–97% less than traditional rooftop arrays and can be installed without contractors or utility interconnection bureaucracy. In Europe, more than 4 million households have already adopted the technology, with rapid uptake driven by deregulation rather than subsidies.“We are at a decisive inflection point for energy affordability in this country, said Cora Stryker, co-founder of Bright Saver and lead author of the report. “Our analysis shows that once rational market forces are no longer inhibited by outdated regulations, plug-in solar will become so cheap so quickly, millions of Americans will adopt it within the next few years because they’ll no longer see it as a long-term investment but rather a cost-saving appliance that will pay for itself as fast as an energy-efficient refrigerator or LED lighting.”Key findings:- 70% of U.S. households can’t access rooftop solar because of rental status, roof constraints, or cost. Plug-in systems are designed for them.- Cost: Systems are currently 80–97% cheaper than rooftop solar.- Savings: Every state that adopts reforms will see system costs fall by roughly 50% immediately to about half the cost per watt of rooftop solar. Once adopted in 5+ states, competition will drive costs below $0.50/watt and drive payback periods below 3 years nationwide by 2035.- Impact: By 2035, more than 60 million people could power part of their homes with plug-in solar, saving households billions on energy bills while strengthening household energy resilience, all without subsidies or taxpayer funds.- Deliver substantial emissions reductions“Plug-in solar is a practical, common-sense solution that empowers families to take control of their energy costs,” said Sachu Constantine, Executive Director of Vote Solar. “It’s affordable, safe, and easy to deploy – exactly the kind of innovation that can bring people together around cleaner, more resilient energy for every community.”“Bright Saver is among the remarkable leaders of the upstart balcony solar movement in America.” - Bill McKibben, environmentalist, author, and journalist.A Growing Bipartisan Movement in the StatesMomentum for plug-in solar is already building nationwide. Utah’s unanimous, bipartisan H.B. 340 reform has already cut system prices in half just months after passage. Vermont, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Hampshire have announced their intention to introduce bills and several other states plan to follow suit before January.Raymond Ward, Utah Representative and sponsor of Utah’s H.B. 340 – “There shouldn’t be any more red tape to purchase one of these than to purchase a hair dryer or space heater. The experience in Europe has shown that these are safe products for everyday consumer use and it is time for us to get our regulations here in the United States updated to reflect that.”Senator Anne Watson, Chair of the Vermont Senate Committee on Natural Resources & Energy – “The prospect of plug-in solar is very exciting because it makes solar feel much more accessible and doable. You don’t need to pay an installer. It’s as easy as plugging in a toaster. This feels like the transition we all went through from desktop computers to laptops. It’s a fundamental shift in how we think about solar and who renewable energy is for.”Chris Pielli, Pennsylvania State Representative – “It’s no secret that Pennsylvanians are struggling to keep up with rising electricity bills. This legislation gives people a powerful way to fight back. Plug-in solar will give renters, apartment dwellers, and homeowners a way to generate some of their own power and cut monthly costs. This isn’t about politics; it’s about putting money back in family budgets and giving people control over their energy in whatever space they have.”Liz Krueger, New York State Senator – “New York has some of the highest energy costs in the nation and plug-in solar is a simple but powerful solution to deliver energy independence and affordability to millions of New Yorkers who are shut out of the solar economy.”Lorig Charkoudian, Maryland State Delegate - “Everyone should be able to benefit from solar energy, regardless of your roof or your ZIP code. By clearing red tape for small, self-installed plug-in solar, we give all Marylanders—from apartment dwellers to single-family homeowners—a simple way to save money and reduce emissions at the same time. It’s a common-sense step that pays for itself.”Download the full whitepaper: http://brightsaver.org/whitepaper About Bright SaverBright Saver’s mission is to empower millions of American households to generate their own clean energy from balconies, patios, and small spaces — no roof or deep pockets required. By combining public education and affordable technology, we're building a movement to democratize solar in the U.S. and help everyday people save money while fighting climate change. To learn more, get involved, or support our mission, visit www.BrightSaver.org

