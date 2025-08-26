DASH Carolina Ranks No. 3178 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 126% Percent, This Marks DASH Carolina’s 3rd Time on the List

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that DASH Carolina is No. 3178 on the annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Leading real estate agency in North Carolina , DASH Carolina, is honored to be recognized. From the launch of their business in 2016, DASH has not only been dedicated to offering spectacular real estate services to the North Carolina area, but also a strong dedication to providing a welcoming and employee-first workplace. They embrace a unique, better way for hungry entrepreneurs who are eager to take their talents to the next level. The team-owned brokerage provides useful training and tools to help real estate agents effectively grow their careers and allow them to keep up to 90% of their commission. Today, DASH has an outstanding team of around 150 professionals, including 30 support staff.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue byMarch 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.:Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About DASH Carolina:From 2016, DASH Carolina has been on a mission to offer a better way to real estate. They operate on several philosophies, including every house is the right house at the right price and every house is the wrong house at the wrong price. They are committed to finding the perfect fit for any customer with a promise that they will work tirelessly and diligently to do so. With exceptional real estate agents with 5-star reviews and a streamlined process for clients, DASH Carolina works hard to help the home buying process be as seamless and stress-free as possible.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.