Commission Accepting Applications for Vacancy in the 20th Judicial District Circuit Court

Nashville, Tenn- The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is currently accepting applications to fill the vacancy in the 20th Judicial District Third Circuit Court following the retirement of the Honorable Phillip R. Robinson on Oct. 17, 2025.

The 20th Judicial District covers Davidson County, and this circuit court will be assigned domestic relations cases. Applicants must be an attorney licensed in Tennessee who is at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and must reside in the Judicial District.

The Commission is committed to encouraging a diverse judiciary and welcomes all qualified attorneys to apply. The public hearing for this position will be held Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at 9 a.m. CDT at the Nashville School of Law, 4013 Armory Oaks Drive, Nashville, Tennessee 37204.

For an applicant to be considered for the judicial vacancy, the Administrative Office of the Courts must receive a completed application by 12 p.m. CDT on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

The application and instructions are available at http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.

A completed application includes: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application.

The Commission encourages applicants to submit applications as soon as possible and communicate with the Administrative Office of the Courts to schedule hand-delivery or provide delivery tracking information for the original application to help ensure timely receipt by the deadline.

For additional information, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel, at john.jefferson@tncourts.gov or (615) 241-2687.

