ADOT seeks input on plan for nine new EV charging corridors

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a plan that would add nine corridors to its planned network of electric vehicle charging stations.

As part of its 2025 plan update, ADOT is recommending expanding the state’s electric vehicle charging network to include 21 new or upgraded new locations along the following highways:

SR 77: Show Low to Holbrook

SR 77: Tucson to Pima County limits

SR 69: Interstate 17 to Prescott

SR 89A/89: from State Route 69 to just north of Paulden

SR 179: I-17 to Sedona

SR 89/89A: Cottonwood to Sedona

SR 260: I-17 to Cottonwood/SR 89A

SR 85: I-8 in Gila Bend to I-10 in Buckeye

SR 287: Casa Grande to I-10

More information is available at azdot.gov/EVPlan2025. ADOT welcomes input through Monday, Sept. 8, in the following ways:

The EV charging network plan is part of $76.5 million in federal funding Arizona is eligible to receive through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. The program encourages adoption of electric vehicles as viable alternatives to gasoline-powered cars by building a nationwide network of publicly accessible and reliable fast chargers that will reduce drivers’ concerns about EV range.

ADOT’s statewide electric vehicle charging network is being implemented in phases, with this being the final phase. Previous ADOT electric vehicle plans identified charging locations along all interstate freeways, US 89 and 93, state routes 68, 90, 95 and 160 and portions of US 60 and state routes 64, 80, 87 and 347.

In late 2024, ADOT awarded the first 18 EV charging stations by selecting firms to design, build, operate and maintain these privately owned electric vehicle charging stations along I-10, I-8, I-40, I-17 and I-19. ADOT expects the first new EV charging stations along the interstates to be completed in 2026. The process to solicit and award contracts for other new and upgraded charging stations identified in the 2023 and 2024 plans is expected to begin later this year.

Each location will have at least four 150-kilowatt direct current fast chargers. As of this year, Arizona is specifying that the stations have both the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) North American Charging Standard (NACS or Tesla) and the Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs. The chargers are intended to charge a typical electric vehicle in 30 minutes or less.

All stations will be privately owned and operated, with federal funds covering up to 80% and the private developer covering a minimum of 20% of eligible project costs. No state funds will be involved in the construction of these stations.

For more information about the latest Arizona EV plan and additional ways to provide input, visit AZDOT.gov/EVPlan2025.