SAY San Diego’s Play 4 SAY Fundraiser Smashes Records and Showcases the City’s Unwavering Commitment to Local Families

San Diego Nonprofit’s Sold-Out Fundraiser and Record Sponsorships Show Powerful Testament of the City’s Commitment to Its Most Vulnerable

The response to Play 4 SAY 2025 has been incredible and is a testament to the belief that opportunity, equity, and well-being should be accessible for all San Diegans.” — Louie Nguyen, SAY San Diego CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAY San Diego , a leading non-profit dedicated to providing local youth, adults, families, and communities with mental health support, family support, and youth development programs , is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of its 12th annual flagship fundraising event, Play 4 SAY 2025. Some 300 San Diegans from all walks of life, from corporate executives to social change makers, will come together to enjoy a day of joy and fellowship to support the youths and families from our most vulnerable communities.While all sponsorship positions are filled and team tickets are sold out, the event’s true success lies in the impact it will have on the community. All proceeds directly benefit SAY San Diego’s comprehensive suite of over 30 programs, which serve over 30,000 San Diegans each year, providing vital support and resources to vulnerable youth and families.“The response to Play 4 SAY 2025 has been incredible and is a testament to the belief that opportunity, equity, and well-being should be accessible for all San Diegans,” said Louie Nguyen, SAY San Diego’s CEO. "Having arrived here as a refugee, I’ve seen firsthand the struggles many of our neighbors face and the resilience they possess. This event is a powerful statement from our community partners that they are willing to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us to create a more resilient, equitable, and just San Diego. The funds raised will allow us to continue to provide essential resources and advocacy for our most vulnerable neighbors and to champion those who are often underestimated."SAY San Diego extends its deepest gratitude to all of the generous sponsors who have made this year's event a success. A special shout-out is due to our matching sponsor, K. Andrew Achterkirchen, as well as our Diamond sponsor BQuest, and our Platinum sponsors: Acrisure, Matt and Theresa Carter, Citizen Private Bank, Maravai LifeSciences Foundation, and Blue Shield Promise Health Plan. Your partnership is vital in helping to remove barriers and create lasting, positive change for the San Diego community.This year’s event will help SAY San Diego continue its mission to partner with youth, adults, families, and communities to reach their full potential. The organization's holistic approach addresses disparities in education, healthcare, and justice systems, providing critical support for everything from early childhood development to mental health services for youth and families.“The greatest investment we can make is in the people of San Diego, and this event is a powerful demonstration of what’s possible when we unite as a community,” said Nguyen. “This is more than a fundraiser, tournament, and afternoon of fun. This is a profound story of human resilience, a city coming together to champion the vulnerable, and a beacon of hope for families facing immense challenges. It’s an opportunity to shine a light on real-life triumphs and to see firsthand how our collective action gives a voice to the voiceless.”Members of the media are invited to learn more about the impact of this event and SAY San Diego's work. Louie Nguyen, CEO, is available for in-studio interviews to discuss the organization’s vision, its powerful community partnerships, and why its work is more critical now than ever before.About SAY San DiegoSAY San Diego has provided critical resources for vulnerable families for over 50 years, offering over 30 programs that now reach more than 30,000 San Diegans annually. SAY San Diego focuses on addressing the comprehensive needs of a child, individual, and family, helping communities reach their full potential. The services offered by SAY San Diego are designed to address disparities in access to education, healthcare, childcare, and legal services, with an emphasis on community development. SAY San Diego: Our vision is opportunity, equity, and well-being for all San Diegans.Contact:SAY San Diego Inquiriesinfo@saysandiego.org858.565.4148SAYSanDiego.org

