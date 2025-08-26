Submit Release
Foster Crown Launches First-of-Its-Kind Physician Representation Firm for Locum Tenens Providers

Foster Crown, LLC, a nationally recognized healthcare recruitment firm offering physician representation for an industry first.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foster Crown, LLC, a veteran-owned and nationally recognized healthcare staffing firm, proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking service model: the nation’s first dedicated physician representation firm for locum tenens providers.

Unlike traditional staffing companies, Foster Crown offers physicians direct representation—providing expert negotiation services, comprehensive medical malpractice insurance (including tail coverage), and full administrative support. This “physician-first” model introduces unprecedented transparency and advocacy in an industry long dominated by opaque practices.

Hospitals, clinics, and private practices across the U.S. are now engaging Foster Crown not only to source new talent, but also to manage their existing independent contractor physicians through this unique program. By doing so, healthcare organizations gain access to viable, highly skilled providers while physicians benefit from the support of a full professional team—allowing them to remain independent contractors without sacrificing protection or resources.

“With a significant and growing number of physicians choosing independence or freelance practice, the future of healthcare must evolve to meet this demand,” said Steve T. May, CEO of Foster Crown. “Foster Crown stands alone in offering a transparent, physician-first approach, ensuring both providers and healthcare facilities thrive under a modernized model.”

This novel program redefines the physician–hospital relationship, balancing the needs of institutions with the autonomy of physicians. By aligning independent contractors with a trusted management team, Foster Crown ensures healthcare delivery remains consistent, reliable, and forward-focused.

About Foster Crown, LLC

Founded in 2012, Foster Crown is a veteran-owned, boutique physician and executive search firm specializing in locum tenens and permanent placement services. The company is nationally recognized for its disruptive, transparent fee structures and for pioneering a physician-first representation model. With extensive healthcare intelligence and a commitment to provider advocacy, Foster Crown is reshaping the future of physician staffing.


