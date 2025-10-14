Foster Crown's CEO Foster Crown

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospitals Nationwide Abandon VMS Giants for Foster Crown’s Revolutionary Physician Representation Model

Veteran-Owned Firm Redefines Locum Tenens with Transparency, Advocacy, and a Physician-First Approach

Hospitals and healthcare systems across the United States are breaking away from private-equity-backed Vendor Management Systems (VMS) and corporate-owned locum tenens conglomerates, instead turning to Foster Crown, LLC, the nation’s first-of-its-kind physician representation firm dedicated to advocating for doctors and elevating patient care.

For years, large VMS networks promised cost savings and efficiency but instead produced red tape, inflated markups, and eroding physician engagement. As many of these platforms became owned by the very locum agencies they were meant to regulate, hospitals found themselves trapped in opaque systems prioritizing investor returns over clinical excellence.

Foster Crown’s physician-representation model changes that equation. As a veteran-owned, intelligence-informed boutique firm, Foster Crown builds direct, transparent partnerships between hospitals and independent contractor physicians—empowering both sides with clarity, accountability, and alignment. The firm recruits, represents, and manages physicians nationwide, offering full administrative and malpractice support while ensuring physicians maintain professional autonomy.

“Hospitals are realizing that the traditional VMS model is broken,” said Steven T. May, CEO of Foster Crown. “Foster Crown was built to restore trust to the system—by representing physicians as professionals, not commodities, and helping hospitals connect with qualified, mission-driven doctors who want to make an impact.”

Foster Crown’s national footprint spans critical specialties including Surgery, OB/GYN, Interventional Radiology, Gastroenterology, and outpatient arenas such as Office-Based Labs (OBLs) and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). By focusing on transparency and long-term relationship management, the firm is helping hospitals source viable, dedicated talent in even the most difficult-to-staff markets.

As healthcare evolves toward a more flexible, contract-based workforce, Foster Crown stands as the future of physician recruitment and representation—championing independence, reducing bureaucracy, and advancing quality patient care.

About Foster Crown, LLC

Foster Crown, LLC is a veteran-owned, boutique physician representation and locum tenens management firm headquartered in Wisconsin. The company provides nationwide recruitment, administrative management, and malpractice solutions for independent contractor physicians while offering hospitals and healthcare systems a transparent, physician-first alternative to traditional staffing models.

