Ujima, The National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community Celebrates 10 Years, Launches Campaign

Ujima, The National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community Campaign to Secure the Future of Black Women and Girls

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ujima , The National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community, and its philanthropy partner, Vincent Strategies, announce “Celebrating the Past, Funding the Future,” to celebrate and support Ujima’s ten years of excellence.Ujima was founded in 2015 to function as a national, culturally specific services issue resource center, offering support and a voice to the Black community to address the alarming issues of sexual assault, domestic violence, and community violence against Black women and girls.“We don't just respond to violence—we serve as a culturally responsive lifeline offering advocacy, healing, and hope for Black women and girls across the United States and in the US territories,” says Ujima CEO Karma Cottman. “One of our most important roles is building the capacity of culturally specific community organizations that provide direct services to Black women and girls. We recognize that ensuring every survivor receives the care and resources they deserve requires an investment in services that center their specific healing needs and understands their cultural realities.”The organization’s recent work has also included initiatives like Safe Girl Summer, Healing the Healers, Men Making a Difference, and Connected and Protected. The programs aim to support survivors, educate and train community and offer moments of rest and respite for advocates working in the field of domestic violence.The Crisis We FaceWith shifts in federal resources and eligibility for grants, this year Ujima has lost significant funding from the federal government. Now more than ever there is an urgent need to fund programs, services and spaces of care essential to advocating for survivors and protecting Black women and girls.Statistics of violence against Black women and girls tell the story of urgent need:• Intimate partner violence is the leading cause of death for Black women between ages 18-34• Black women are 2.5 times more likely to be murdered by men than women of other race• Black women and girls are murdered daily in the United States. In 2020, the homicide of Black women and girls rose by 33 percent—a sharper increase than for every demographic except Black men.When Black women are safe, their children thrive and avoid traumatic developmental impacts that can last generations.A Call to ActionDr. Gregory J. Vincent, CEO of Vincent Strategies, says, “As we mark 10 years of Ujima’s excellent work and continued impact, the “Celebrating the Past, Funding the Future” giving campaign will sustain the work and strengthen our communities. At this time, we are not only looking forward to a 10th anniversary celebration next month, but want to raise funding to ensure safety, healing, and thriving futures for generations to come.”“This campaign is crucial to build a future where Black women and girls are safe, respected, and thriving,” says Cottman.Act Now, Give NowFor more information visit ujimacommunity.org. Follow Ujima on Instagram, Facebook, and Threads @ujimacommunity or become an Ujima Ambassador.

