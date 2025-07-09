Gregory J. Vincent Law LLC Launches Public Website, Expanding Access to Premier Legal Services

Gregory J. Vincent Law LLC, an Ohio civil rights, education, employment and NIL firm, expands services for clients across the state with first public website

On behalf of our Assoc., I share our honest, unexaggerated gratitude for legal services provided. You brought reason, calm and confidence to the complicated task of restructuring our organization.” — Robert L. Gilbert, President, AXP

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gregory J. Vincent Law LLC, an Ohio civil rights, nonprofit, education, and employment law firm, today announced the launch of its public website GregoryJVincentLaw.com . The digital milestone marks an expansion in accessibility for the firm's legal services serving clients since 2018. The firm partnered with Postali, LLC to produce the site.The law firm was founded and is led by Gregory J. Vincent (J.D., The Ohio State University Moritz School of Law; Ed.D., University of Pennsylvania), an award-winning former tenured professor, education and non-profit CEO, and trial and appellate litigator with over three decades of legal experience. During its seven-year history, Gregory Vincent Law has established itself as a trusted destination for civil rights, education law, employment law, nonprofit organization law, and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) law."The launch of our website represents our commitment to making high-quality legal representation more accessible to Ohio executives, institutions, and fiduciaries who need experienced advocacy in today's complex legal landscape," said Gregory Vincent, J.D., Ed.D. "Our digital presence will allow us to better serve clients across the state, particularly in the areas of civil rights, nonprofit, education law, and NIL compliance."Vincent added, "Legal work in Ohio has been a cornerstone of my career success and I want to ensure that I can continue serving the state."Distinguished Leadership and ExpertiseDr. Vincent brings exceptional credentials combining legal practice, law teaching, and academic and non-profit leadership. As a former Ohio Assistant Attorney General, he successfully argued precedent-setting civil rights cases before the Ohio Supreme Court and secured over $1 million in settlements and judgments, including Little Forest Medical Center v. The Civil Rights Commission and State, ex Rel Natalina Food Co. v. Ohio Civil Rights Commission . These successes led to his promotion to Regional Director and then Director Legal and Regional Affairs for the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.Dr. Vincent's experience also includes serving as former Vice President and W.K. Kellogg Professor at the University of Texas at Austin, where he managed a $50 million budget and 40 units, and as Professor of Educational Policy and Law and Executive Director at the University of Kentucky. Most recently, he served as President of Talladega College from 2022-2024, where he led enrollment of two of the most academically talented classes in school history and secured record donations, including two gifts of over $1 million each.Comprehensive Legal ServicesGregory Vincent Law LLC specializes in several key practice areas:--Civil Rights Law: Drawing from Dr. Vincent's experience as a former Ohio Assistant Attorney General and certified civil rights mediator--Education Law: Covering both K-12 and higher education matters, informed by extensive academic leadership experience--Employment Law: Addressing workplace rights and compliance issues--Nonprofit Organization Law: Supporting mission-driven organizations with legal guidance--Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Law: Navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of athlete compensation and branding rightsAward-Winning Legal AdvocacyDr. Vincent has received over 100 awards for professional and community service, with proclamations from major cities including Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; and Toledo, Ohio. Notable recent honors include 2023 Hobart College Alumnus Citation, 2023 HBCU Pre-Law Hall of Fame Inductee, 2019 Kentucky Colonel designation, and the 2012 service award & 2022 Inclusive Excellence Award from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. He was also named 2016 Educator of the Year by the University of Pennsylvania and served as university spokesperson in the United States Supreme Court Case Fisher v. University of Texas.As a prolific speaker and thought leader, Dr. Vincent has presented over 500 continuing legal education seminars, keynote addresses, and panel discussions across 35 states and internationally in Africa, the Americas, Asia, the Caribbean, and Europe.In addition to Gregory Vincent Law LLC, Dr. Vincent has served since 2018 as CEO and co-founder of Vincent Strategies, a global consulting firm focused on philanthropy, community engagement, leadership development and strategic planning. He is also CEO and co-founder of the 360 NIL Group, a consulting and education firm at the forefront of the Name, Image, and Likeness era.For more information about Gregory J. Vincent Law LLC and its services, visit GregoryJVincentLaw.com

