Forte Speech & Language Therapy announces new report on Down syndrome

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forte Speech & Language Therapy, a leading provider of speech and language therapy services in Los Angeles, has released a new, insightful report titled “ Frequently Asked Questions About Down Syndrome ”. This comprehensive guide is designed to provide families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals with the essential information needed to support individuals with Down syndrome throughout their lives. The new report is part of Forte’s ongoing commitment to raising awareness and improving outcomes for those with developmental disorders.A Resource for Families and CaregiversDown syndrome is a genetic condition that impacts cognitive ability, speech, motor skills, and sometimes physical health. While each individual with Down syndrome has a unique experience, the report aims to answer many of the common questions caregivers and families have. By addressing everything from early developmental milestones to speech therapy interventions, Forte’s new resource seeks to empower those who are navigating the complex landscape of care.The report provides clear, evidence-based answers to frequently asked questions, such as:• What are the early signs of Down syndrome?• How does Down syndrome affect speech and language development?• What are the common therapies that can help children with Down syndrome?• How can families best support their loved ones at home and in school?Speech and Language Therapy for Individuals with Down SyndromeA key focus of the report is the role of speech therapy in the treatment of Down syndrome. According to the report, children with Down syndrome often face challenges with speech clarity, articulation, and expressive language. Early intervention through speech therapy can help address these difficulties and provide children with the tools they need to communicate effectively.As the report notes, “Speech therapy focuses on helping children with Down syndrome improve their communication skills by using evidence-based strategies tailored to each child’s unique needs”.The report further emphasizes that speech therapists work with children not just on verbal skills, but also on nonverbal communication, such as understanding and using gestures or body language. A key recommendation is the involvement of parents and caregivers in the therapy process, as consistent practice at home can significantly enhance a child’s communication progress.Supporting Families with Knowledge and ToolsForte Speech & Language Therapy’s goal with this new report is to give families and healthcare providers actionable information that they can apply in their daily lives. The report breaks down developmental expectations, from infancy to adolescence, and provides tips on how to manage common challenges that arise as children grow. This includes recommendations for improving speech clarity, understanding social cues, and preparing for school-based challenges.Expert Advice and Early InterventionThe report also outlines the importance of early intervention, especially as kids with Down syndrome are more likely to have a variety of speech and language delays and differences. In particular, kids with Down syndrome are more likely to have motor speech disorders like childhood apraxia of speech . As experts in the field emphasize, “The earlier speech therapy begins, the more likely it is to help children develop clear and effective communication skills”. Early intervention speech therapy can help address challenges such as speech delays, difficulty forming words, and understanding spoken language, and can also improve social interaction skills. When therapy begins early, it can have a profound impact on a child’s ability to engage with peers, learn at school, and develop meaningful relationships.

